Did you get the notification? Because “notifications” are trending on Twitter.

Twitter never runs out of topics, no matter how bizarre and preposterous, to steer a conversation and to attract the attention of those frequenting Twitter town. While mostly the waves of excitement are created by crypto and other significant news, there are times when Twitter stretches its leg a bit and moves on to lighter topics. And today it is one such day. Because "notifications" have taken up the spotlight on Twitter today. That occasional beep from the phone has more or less become the background score to our lives. Let us flip through a few of the reactions and responses on Twitter, and of course, the hilarious memes.

Memes All The Way

Let’s begin with something useful

How to Keep Work Notifications From Taking Over Your Life https://t.co/ST3QXayi1Z — Tania González (@TaniaGlezAZ) November 21, 2021

I’m gonna give $3,000 today to someone random who retweets this tweet and has my notifications turned on, give me until 7pm tonight to pick and pay this person 😊 — Pulte (@pulte) November 21, 2021

When you’re trying to netflix and chill but get an xbox party invite notification pic.twitter.com/QJ4llCOlBg — Soupy (@SoupyHCS) November 20, 2021

you have 1 notification pic.twitter.com/rXK7jM1DtU — reese • uji day (@ujitalks) November 21, 2021

Me staring at the notification for an xbox live invite from my friend to play halo 3 (he died in 2009 and the original servers were shut down months ago) pic.twitter.com/FXJMf3zeNl — pog (@choerrybreeder) November 21, 2021

*sees notification*

Me: "Oh my g-" :0 pic.twitter.com/WiQuyrOPAY — B.O.J | BowlOfJelly (@BowlOfJelly04) November 21, 2021

When that Lamar Jackson OUT notification popped up pic.twitter.com/C6gFdVSKHe — Dale (@DaleFromDaFlock) November 21, 2021

apple should add 2% battery remaining notification … cos … — tubs•🇬🇭 (@teletubby__) November 21, 2021

Scariest notification that can pop up on my screen pic.twitter.com/IYBHaEABAH — EmployersCantSeeMeNow (@RuthVar05065165) November 21, 2021

I ordered something online. Got an email notification that it has shipped. I start tracking it on three different websites.

'Tis the season for tracking…tracking packages. — Swats24 (@swats24) November 21, 2021

Well, it cannot be denied that notifications are a real blessing for those introverts who are looking for ways to escape from a conversation.

Me Reading my Birthday Wishes from notification bar be like: pic.twitter.com/6mJTFvnoe3 — Mustafiz Ali Khan (@mustafiz_ali) November 21, 2021

Me when I get a single notification pic.twitter.com/vajyspfls5 — Audra (@Thestrawperson) November 21, 2021

I understand the trauma, my friend.

Getting a notification from capitalone about a purchase being made, but I didn’t buy anything. pic.twitter.com/fL6JyXpAtD — Use your @ button! 🇱🇷 (@SASS_CATCH_EM) November 21, 2021

When you get the notification that your screen time on your phone was down 11% this pic.twitter.com/RaLbGRiuse — Sylvester Valderrama (@SLYBOY_22) November 21, 2021

90% of my apps: you have a notification

me: yeah, the one from 2 days ago or a new one?

my apps: you have a notification pic.twitter.com/2Dy9c9ereg — David M Burrows (@dmburrows) November 21, 2021

Let’s wrap up with a word of appreciation for all those legends out there who turn off their notifications and enjoy blissful peace and calm. It takes some nerve and philosophical detachment to turn that off. And for those who cannot turn it of, here is some food for thought. When was the last time a notification made you jump? Think about it before the next notification breaks your strain of thought.