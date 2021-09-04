Digitalbits official global cryptocurrency, Zytara official global digital banking partner of INTER in €85M product partnership deal

As part of the agreement, DigitalBits will serve as Inter’s “Official Global Cryptocurrency,” while Zytara will serve as Inter’s “Official Global Digital Banking Partner.” Inter’s desire to symbolize the ideals of the city of Milan, international spirit, and a preference for innovation and continuous development is shown in this global cooperation integrating innovation and finance.

With the purpose of integrating Zytara’s digital-first banking technology in an immersive branded purchasing experience, Zytara will collaborate with Inter to further develop the Inter mobile app, which is presently accessible in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This intends to make it possible for customers all around the world to sign up for financial services and effortlessly log in to their Zytara account from within the Inter App, allowing them to access crypto-based products. The Inter App will become the primary means of purchasing tickets for all Inter home game matches, making it the go-to place for Inter supporters throughout the world.

Inter will also utilise the DigitalBits blockchain as part of its commitment to innovation, with the goal of integrating and accepting XDB cryptocurrency for payments both in the stadium and in Inter online stores and real retail sites throughout Milan.

The partners will use the blockchain to build digital player cards and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for a global audience.

In addition, the Nerazzurri’s new sleeve partner will be the DigitalBits brand. During all official domestic and international matches, the cryptocurrency’s logo will feature on all Inter shirts for both the Men’s and Women’s First Teams, as well as the Primavera and Youth Teams.

Alessandro Antonello, Corporate CEO of Inter, said:

“We are proud to welcome Zytara as our new global partner and for Inter to officially join the DigitalBits ecosystem, who will also become our new sleeve sponsor. This agreement reflects Inter’s commitment to set the global standard for technological excellence. While digital-first experiences are vital for all sport clubs, our partnership aims higher. By leveraging Zytara digital banking and blockchain technology we will be able to enhance our global reach towards younger and digital savvy audiences.”

A limited edition of Nerazzurri goods will be available before the end of September to commemorate the start of this cooperation and to offer Inter’s first cryptocurrency purchase experience using the XDB token.

Al Burgio, Founder of Zytara and the DigitalBits blockchain, said: “This partnership with Inter, much like their heritage, is focused on excellence. Our collaboration will position Inter as one of the most technologically advanced and forward-thinking clubs in the world. We’re thrilled to partner with the reigning Italian champions and a club with such a rich history.”