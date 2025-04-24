Jason Citron, the co-founder and long-time CEO of Discord, is stepping away from the helm , a move that signals the close of a defining chapter for one of the internet’s most beloved platforms. After nearly a decade of guiding Discord from a niche gamer chat app into a cultural phenomenon, Citron has decided it’s time to pass the torch. Starting April 28th, leadership will officially shift to Humam Sakhnini, a veteran executive known for his work at Activision Blizzard and King.

But Citron isn’t disappearing. Far from it. While he’s stepping back from the day-to-day operations, he’s staying close — continuing to serve on the board and acting as a trusted advisor. His presence will help ensure that Discord’s original vision and community-first ethos stay front and center as the company moves into its next era.

Message to Discord Community

In a heartfelt message to employees and the wider Discord community, Citron reflected on his decision with candor and clarity.

“As we enter our next phase, I’ve been reflecting on how I can best contribute to Discord’s long-term success,” he wrote. “The job of a CEO is constantly evolving, and over the years I have continuously ‘hired myself out of a job.’” For Citron, stepping down isn’t about stepping away — it’s about making space for the next wave of leadership to take Discord even further.

Citron’s message captures the kind of thoughtful, purpose-driven leadership that turned Discord from a small idea into a global force. What started in 2015 as a simple fix for gamers fed up with glitchy, unreliable voice chat has grown into something much bigger — a vibrant platform now home to over 200 million people every month. Together with co-founder Stanislav Vishnevskiy, Citron helped build a space where communities, creators, and even companies connect, collaborate, and just hang out. Discord didn’t just solve a problem — it reshaped how people communicate online.

Fast forward nearly a decade, and Discord has grown into something far more expansive — a digital home for everything from study groups and fan clubs to developers, artists, and political activists.

The company has also grown significantly in headcount, with around 870 employees today, according to Citron’s past interview on *Decoder*. And while gaming remains its beating heart, Discord’s influence now stretches well into broader culture, tech, and even education.

Taking over the CEO role is Humam Sakhnini — a figure well-known in gaming circles for his work at Activision Blizzard and King. His experience scaling large entertainment businesses, combined with his deep understanding of community and culture, makes him a strong fit for Discord’s evolving ambitions.

“I look forward to working with Stan and Discord’s talented team to scale our business while staying true to the company’s core mission and the special connection it has with player communities,” Sakhnini shared in a public statement. “We’re still at the beginning of gaming’s impact on entertainment and culture, and Discord is perfectly positioned to play a central role in that future.”

Eyes on the Horizon: IPO Rumors Swirl

Citron’s departure comes amid growing speculation that Discord is preparing to go public. While no official announcements have been made, the hiring of a high-profile executive like Sakhnini has added fuel to the IPO rumor mill.

In an interview with *GamesBeat*, Citron addressed the speculation with cautious optimism: “We don’t have anything to announce,” he said, “but as you can imagine, hiring someone like Humam is a step in that direction.”

For a company that has long resisted the pressure to monetize aggressively prioritizing user experience and community trust , a potential IPO could represent both a huge opportunity and a delicate balancing act.

As the platform enters possibly a new chapter — one that may involve a public offering, further enlargement, or deeper cultural integration — Sakhnini takes on the weight of expectation, innovation, and trust that the Discord community has built up over nearly a decade.