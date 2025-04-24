Persuasion is a strong tool, whether you use it in a game or real life. But let us take you to this guide where we will discuss how one can persuade in the ‘Persuasion Mini Game’ in Oblivion. We will also see what this game is all about and how one can ace it. Let us begin and start understanding.

How does Persuasion in Oblivion work?

The persuasion mini game in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is a unique way to influence an NPC’s opinion of you, evidently represented by their disposition score that lies within a range from 0 to 100. Initiating the mini game allows you to increase this score to potentially unlock better prices from merchants, gain access to quests, or receive important information. During a conversation with an NPC, you’ll see a button, which is often a face icon, that allows you to attempt persuasion. By mastering the timing and understanding the NPC’s reactions to each option and the wheel’s rotation, you can effectively use the persuasion mini game to your advantage in Oblivion. And this can really help you in the long run where you don’t have to worry about paying high prices in the game.

How to Persuade in Oblivion?

Now that we have understood Persuasion in Oblivion, let us get to the part where we actually learn how to do it. Follow the steps closely to get your options –

The first thing for you to do is to initiate persuasion. When you try to do that, a face icon will appear on the screen in front of you.

Now the persuasion wheel will appear with four options, which are either to Admire, Joke, Coerce or Boast. Different parts of the wheel are associated with these different segments.

Once you start highlighting each option, the NPC will display a facial expression where you will be able to see their reaction and how they took it. It can be a reaction of Love, Like, Dislike or Hate. Also, you can check the number of wedges on the wheel to comprehend the strength of the action to have a moment before you act in a certain way.

And that is how you can see if you can persuade in Oblivion and if yes, then to what extent.

Points to remember

Now you know the game as well as the steps. But let us go through the major points that we feel you should remember.

Take your turns to choose all four options on the wheel. This can be done in a single round.

The wedge amount changes for every next reaction so you can act accordingly. Check before you proceed.

See what the NPCs resonate with the most as it will help you get a better bargain. If you have a net positive gain in the disposition towards the end, that would be the best.

And that is all you need to remember while you try to persuade in Oblivion. It can be a simple yet tedious task at some point so take your time and enjoy.