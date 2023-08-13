Discounts on Apple iMac 2020 on Woot by Amazon

It’s August and techtember (referencing September) is coming up! September is the month when we get to see the Cupertino giant, Apple finally launches their new anticipated products, the iPhones every year.

Right after iPhone, every next month techtober (referencing October) it’s again we get to see Apple making their way to the top headlines for launching their new computers, and iMac models.

Every year we have seen the same happening and with the launch of every new Apple product there has always been a trend to see the older Apple products let it be from 1 year to 2 or even 3 to 4 years old products which usually go on sale for mind-blowing discounts. As the launch of the new iMac models is coming up, we have a discount on older iMac computers which can be considered a great purchase in 2023 too.

Apple iMac Selling for Mind-Blowing Discounts

So, if you are someone who has been looking to get in hands with a new Apple iMac computer right now, then yes this might be the right time to your next step for an upgrade.

Even though many computers are available in the market today date but the older gems were released a few years back in 2020 and still it’s among the best and most powerful computers you can get in 2023.

Apple iMac Computers – Discounts on Woot by Amazon

This new computer has been among the best-selling computers from 2020 and still, in 2023 few users prefer buying this beast for the price tag it comes with.

2020 released Apple iMac computer is a new all-in-one Apple computer that comes with a less cluster design that can make a great fit for your performing powerful power-consuming tasks like graphic editing.

Moving on to the price stage, the new Apple iMac computer was usually sold for a premium price tag of just $1999, but now thanks to the amazing Amazon Sale where you can get a straight price slash of $699 which brings down the price of just $1300.

Apple iMac 2020 – Specification and Features

Let’s now move to the specification and feature side you get with this new iMac 2020 by Apple. On the front side, you will be getting a bigger and widely spread 27-inch panel which comes with the support for 5K resolution and also it is a new Retina panel that supports P3 Wide color gamut too.

However, the only difference here with this new Apple iMac is that this iMac comes with the Intel-powered chipset but not the recently revealed M series chipset. Talking about this iMac 2020, here you will be getting a powerful Intel Core i5-10600 chipset that supports a peak frequency of up to 3.3GHz. The processor is a new six-core SoC.

This processor may not be as efficient as the recently revealed M series chipset but still this Intel chipset which is among the latest 10th generation chipset is a great-performing SoC you can get right now!

The processor is also combined with a faster RAM of 8GB which has been clocked with 2666MHz speed. It’s a DDR4 RAM. The computer is also equipped with a dedicated GPU thanks to the amazing Radeon XT 5500 4GB of GDDR6 GPU you get.

You also get a selfie camera where you can FaceTime with others in 1080p full HD resolution. Also, the iMac from 2020 comes with the support for a studio-grade mic trio housed mic which will be providing crystal clear audio output.

Moving on to the storage side, here you will be getting the support for 512GB of SSD storage which is combined with a faster port where you get two Thunderbolt (USB 4) ports. Also, you get four USB 3.0 ports. Moving on to the connectivity side, here you will be getting the 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity.

Is Apple iMac 2020 Worth Buying In 2023?

So, getting a new Apple iMac for $1300 worth it? Well, definitely because it comes with a great set of features comparing it with Microsoft computers, still you get great powerful features for the price you are paying.

Also, do have a look at the features and specifications you get! So, considering that we would say that this new iMac is still a great choice for many users to go with.

However, if you don’t care about the thick hard bezels around the iMac computer screen then definitely this will be a great choice for you to go with.

Buy new Apple iMac 2020 here

Note: Availability of the products is based on the stocks availabel. If the iMacs are sold out, you will have to wait for a while.

Comments

comments