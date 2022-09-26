Discounts on Bluetooth Speakers for Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

It’s sale time and Amazon India has brought some new discounts on Bluetooth Speakers for this Festive Season. So, if you are looking to get a new Bluetooth Speaker then you can have a look at the new discounts for this sale. We also have Flipkart India which is also providing discounts on various products.

For this article, we will be covering details about the discounts on Bluetooth speakers being sold a discount for Amazon Great India Festival Sale. The sale set by Amazon India is already live and will be live till the 30th of September.

Discounts on Bluetooth Speakers for this sale

Without much further ado let’s have a look at the deals for Bluetooth speakers for this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

1. Mivi Roam 2 5W Portable Speaker for Rs. 799

For the people who aren’t aware of Mivi! It’s an Indian-based brand that is into making high-quality Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, and many audio products. For this sale, we have the Mivi Roam 2 which splits out a total audio output of 5W and is available for a discounted rate of Rs. 799. The speaker provides an overall battery backup of up to 24 hours and also comes with a built-in mic to attend calls.

2. Mi Outdoor 5W Bluetooth Speaker for Rs. 999

We have another Bluetooth speaker coming from a Chinese gadget maker, Mi. This new Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker which splits out a total audio output of 5W is now availed for a price discount of Rs. 999. The company claims that this speaker provides up to 20 Hours of battery backup and an IPX5 Resistance rating.

3. Ptron Musicbot Lite Mini Bluetooth Speaker for Rs. 399

This new speaker by Ptron is among the cheapest selling budget-friendly Bluetooth speakers which have been selling for a budget price going down below Rs. 500 budget, Rs. 399. This speaker features a 40MM driver and as it is a budget-friendly speaker, unlike other speakers it also provides an audio output of just 5W. On the battery side, the company claims that its battery backup can stay active for upto 6 hours.

4. Infinity by JBL Fuze Pint Wireless Ultra Portable Mini Speaker for Rs. 699

If you are looking for a popular brand’s Bluetooth speaker then you can have a look at this new speaker coming from Infinity which is a subsidiary of JBL. The Infinity Fuze Pint Wireless Ultra Portable Mini Speaker provides an overall audio output of just 5W and also comes with an embedded equalizer which will allow users to switch among different audio outputs. The speaker has been priced for Rs. 699 which is a bigger discount considering it’s been sold for Rs. 1300 without a discount.