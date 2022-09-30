Deals on Samsung Galaxy M Series Smartphones – Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

If you are looking to upgrade to a new Samsung Galaxy M series smartphone then you can have a look at the discounts offered for the Amazon Great India Festival Sale.

The Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones have been among the popular smartphones launched by Samsung. These smartphones by Samsung have been quite popular among the mid-range markets and have been loved by many users who have been looking for a great smartphone under Rs. 30K price budget.

If you are also looking to upgrade to a new smartphone? Then you can checkout our entire article, to know about the latest deals on the Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones.

Deals on Samsung Galaxy M series Smartphones

Here are also the deals on discounts available for Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones, let’s take a deep look into it:

Samsung Galaxy M32 4G for Rs. 11,499

This smartphone comes with a bigger 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display on the front side with the support for FHD+ peak resolution and also supports 90Hz gaster refresh rate.

On the rear side, you also get a bugger 64MP camera coupled with 8MP plus 2MP plus 2MP rear camera setup. On the front side, we get a 20MP front-facing selfie camera too. The smartphone is powered by a bigger 6,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M12 for Rs. 11,999

The smartphone comes with a bigger 6.5-inch display that supports HD+ resolution and comes with a TFT LCD panel. The smartphone on the rear side supports a 48MP coupled with a 5MP plus 2MP plus 2MP camera configuration. Like other M series smartphones, even this smartphone features a 6,000 mAh battery.

The smartphone gets its power from Samsung’s Exynos chipset which is the new Exynos 850 chipset. This chipset is again coupled with 4GB RAM and also 64GB of internal storage as well.

Samsung Galaxy M13 for Rs. 11,499

This Samsung Galaxy M13 smartphone comes with budget-friendly specifications onboard. Samsung Galaxy M13 features a bigger 6.6-inch screen which is an LCD screen and supports FHD+ peak resolution as well.

On the rear side, we get to see a bigger 50MP rear camera sensor coupled with a 5Mp plus 2MP sensor onboard. Talking more about the internals, the smartphone features up to 12GB of RAM with the help of the RAM PLus feature and also gets 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 1TB. It also features a bigger 6000 mAH battery.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G for Rs. 26,999

This Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone comes with a comparatively better specification onboard. The smartphone also features a bigger screen of 6.7-inch in size and also it is a super AMOLED screen supporting up to FHD+ peak resolution as well.

The smartphone has been coupled with a powerful Qualcomm chipset which s Snapdragon 778G octa-core chipset onboard. The smartphone has been powered by a bigger 5000 mAh battery and this smartphone also features up to 6GB of RAM coupled with 128GB of internal storage as well.