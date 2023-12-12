Bring home a new Samsung product or gift a new Samsung product for this Holiday season. Samsung US has announced their new season sale for this holiday, where you can now avail yourself of the best discounts on Samsung products, the Discover Samsung Winter Sale, where the products, be it from Samsung premium foldable or even a new Smart TV, are selling for a considerable price slash.

Regarding the sale, the new “Discover Samsung Winter Sale” has already started, and we have some fantastic flash deals announced on various products.

Discover Samsung Winter Sale Has Started – Discounts on Top Samsung products

Samsung has announced its new Discover Winter Sale, where Samsung products are going on huge discounts, but every year, the sale, even this sale, will be time-sensitive; you will have to see the best deals as per the time constraint only. Let’s now take a look at the best deals on Samsung products.

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Selling for $150 off and $100 Trade-in Credit

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is among the flagship premium foldables you can get right now, in terms of specification and because you will get the best user experience.

And, thanks to the ongoing Samsung Holiday Sale, you cannot get in hands with this new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for as low as $150 off, and you can even claim a $100 Trade-in Credit, too.

The pricing of this foldable has gone down to just $650. You can checkout the review on this product through the video embedded below:

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series for $175 off

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is only recommended for people looking for something other than the next Galaxy S24 series, which is expected to launch in 2024.

However, this new Samsung Galaxy S23 series comes with a great set of features out of the box. If you are using this phone and don’t care about the specifications, then the Galaxy S23 series is the right choice.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series discount is expected to be available for only the first 24 hours starting at 9 AM ET, with the final value set to just $650.

The flagship has impressive specs where you will get an AMOLED 2x Panel over a 6.1-inch display and support up to FHD+ resolution.

The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, offering you the best protection. The smartphone will be getting its power from Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and comes with a trio-housed camera on the rear side, a 50MP primary sensor, a 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP Ultra wide-angle sensor. On the front side, you will be getting a 12MP sensor too.

The phone comes with a 3900 mAh battery and a 25W wired charging combined with a 15W wireless charging. You can watch the review of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series through the video embedded down below:

3. Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900B Smart TV for $2000 off

So, if you are looking for a new 8K Smart TV, you can get in hands with this new Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900B Smart TV.

As mentioned, the TV is selling for a considerable price slash where the price has decreased by $2000. The new Smart TV comes in three variants, from 65-inch to 75-inch, and the top-end variant is the 85-inch panel.

To give you a reference about the pricing side, the smallest 8K, 65-inch model is usually sold for $5000, but now you can get it for as low as just $3300, bringing the price down to just $2000.

The Smart 8K TV has an infinity screen on the front side, which is quite slim and sleek and easily blends with the walls.

The Smart TV offers a new Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, where you will get Quantum Mini LEDs to help unleash a billion colors with great precision. The TV comes with a Neural Quantum Processor 8K. Quantum HDR 64X Technology is also another feature you get here.