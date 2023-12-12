Cupertino giant Apple has been prepping for something big for the coming year. Apple had a great start in 2023, where we got to see flagships like the iPhones 15 series and the latest MacBooks and Macs, and now the Tech giant has been moving forward with its new tech and innovations where finally, the new Vision Pro Headset is all set to make its way to release soon.

As 2024 is coming, many tech companies have been working towards taking their tech products. Apple is mainly working on the public release of their new Vision Pro headset and offering the best experience to the buyers; Apple has started to train their Apple Retail Store employees to work on the Vision Pro headset.

Apple Has Started Training Its Retail Store Employees on Using Vision Pro Headset

The year 2024 will be significant for Apple, and the Cupertino giant has already started working to train their retail employees on how to demonstrate their new MR headset, the Apple Vision Pro headset.

A report from famous Apple tipster Mark Gurman shares that the next most significant tech upgrade, the Apple Vision Pro, will be released in 2023, and the Cupertino giant is already planning to finalize the distribution plans for their products.

As per reports, the Cupertino giant has already started working on calling off its employees from their US stores. The training is about how to use and sell the new Vision Pro headset.

“The device needs to be customized for each person, and a poor fitting could ultimately ruin the user’s experience. Every step will be carefully orchestrated, including how retail employees approach a customer and how they place the device on a user’s head,” writes Gurman.

Talking more about this report, retail employee training will start in January 2024.

When will Apple Vision Pro Launch?

Regarding the launch details for the Apple Vision Pro 2024 headset, the Cupertino giant is currently working on developing and producing it.

Initially, the headset will be released in the United States and available in other countries, including the United Kingdom and Canada, in late 2024.

Talking more specifically about the launch, the new Vision Pro headset is suggested by Mark Gurman, who shared that Apple might be launching its new Vision Pro headset in March of 2023.

Talking about the specification side, the new MR Headset will come with all the premium specification sets, where you will get a micro-OLED display that splits an overall picture of 23 million pixels. The headset is combined with a new M2 chipset paired with a co-processor called the R1 chipset, built by Apple and duly developed to offer the best video processing out of the box.

The new Vision Pro uses the latest tech, and the headset combines augmented and virtual reality. This new Vision Pro is a new product added to Apple’s catalog after launching the first Apple Watch in 2015.

Apple Vision Pro 2024 was launched in June this year during Apple’s new Worldwide Developers Conference. In the launch, the Cupertino giant shared that the new headset will start selling publicly in 2024.

Moving to the pricing side of the new Vision Pro headset, we got to see Apple Vision Pro 2024 Selling for a price tag of $3499 during this year’s launch. Despite the premium pricing, many tech enthusiasts shared that the new Vision Pro has fantastic features onboard.

