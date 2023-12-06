Unwelcome News for PlayStation Enthusiasts

Sony has announced that all Discovery content purchased through the Playstation store will vanish from users’ libraries by the end of 2024. The sudden notice, endorsed by the PlayStation Store, specifies that starting December 31, 2023, due to content licensing agreements, users will no longer access their previously bought Discovery content, which will be deleted from their video libraries. The announcement concludes with a brief expression of gratitude for users’ ongoing support.

PlayStation Network’s Content Sales Evolution

The PlayStation Network initiated the sale of TV shows and movies with the PlayStation 3 in 2008, enabling users to transfer content across various Sony devices. However, this feature disappeared with the introduction of the PlayStation 4. As the popularity of streaming TV apps surged, the PlayStation Store ceased selling movies and TV shows in 2021.

Users Caught Unprepared

Despite the shift away from content sales, users who previously bought shows from the PlayStation Store expected continued access to their acquisitions. Notable titles destined for deletion include “Wives With Knives,” “An Idiot Abroad,” “Evil Twins,” “Body Bizarre,” and more. In total, a staggering 1,318 seasons of shows are set for deletion. Recognizable titles such as “American Chopper,” “Cake Boss,” “MythBusters,” “Shark Week,” and “Say Yes to the Dress” are also on the removal list.

Sony’s Limited Explanation

Sony’s announcement lacks an in-depth explanation for the removal of purchased content, simply attributing it to “content licensing agreements.” Speculation arises regarding Sony’s lack of interest in paying for content licenses from Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) or potential increased licensing costs. WBD, currently promoting its streaming apps Max and Discovery+, might be strategically limiting content availability to drive users toward its platforms.

Digital Media Ownership Predicament Persists

This incident underscores the persistent predicament of digital media ownership and the delicate relationship between consumers and online stores. PlayStation Network’s terms of service clearly state that all content provided through the platform is licensed on a non-exclusive and revocable basis. Similarly, PlayStation’s software product license agreement emphasizes that software is licensed to users rather than sold, allowing for removal at any time.

Wider Ramifications for Digital Media Consumers

This is not an isolated incident; similar practices are observed across various digital platforms. Streaming services like Amazon Prime Video have faced legal challenges regarding revoked content, and even eBooks have experienced sudden removals. Sony’s deletion of purchased media from German and Austrian customers’ libraries in 2022, citing licensing agreements, further highlights the vulnerability of digital content ownership.

Rethinking Digital Media Purchases

The realization of the impermanence of digital media purchases prompts users to reassess the value they place on digital content. Calls for investing in hard copies of media are gaining traction, emphasizing the tangible ownership and permanence of physical copies. As streaming services continue expanding, obtaining hard copies of desired content, especially unique titles like those offered by Discovery+, becomes increasingly challenging.

Unpleasant Surprises and the Advocacy for Tangible Media

While online stores assert their right to revoke purchased items through licensing agreements, the sudden disappearance of paid content remains a disappointment for countless customers. This practice not only diminishes access to cherished and hard-to-find media but also raises concerns about the long-term sustainability of digital media ownership. As the industry evolves, users may find comfort in tangible copies, echoing sentiments from filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, who champions the enduring value of physical media in an era dominated by streaming services.