DJI, the leading name in drone and action camera innovation, has officially entered the 360-degree camera market with the launch of the Osmo 360. Designed to rival dominant players like Insta360, the Osmo 360 offers unprecedented video resolution, advanced stabilization, and a unique square-sensor design, setting new benchmarks for immersive content creation. Let’s dive into what makes the DJI Osmo 360 a standout device in the growing 360 camera landscape.

One of the most significant advancements with the Osmo 360 is its dual 1/1.1-inch square CMOS sensors with a 1:1 aspect ratio. These sensors, each paired with an f/1.9 ultra-wide lens, offer better image circle utilization compared to traditional 4:3 sensors. By minimizing wasted pixels at the sensor corners, DJI claims up to 25% more sensor efficiency, leading to improved image quality and lower power consumption.

The 2.4μm pixel size contributes to excellent low-light performance, while the field-of-view (FOV) extends beyond 180°, ensuring seamless image stitching for full panoramic capture.

Panoramic Video in Stunning 8K at 50fps

DJI didn’t hold back with resolution and frame rates. The Osmo 360 supports panoramic video recording at:

8K (7680 × 3840) at 24/25/30/48/50fps

at 24/25/30/48/50fps 6K (6000 × 3000) at 24/25/30/48/50/60fps

at 24/25/30/48/50/60fps 4K (3840 × 1920) at 100fps

This makes it one of the highest resolution consumer 360 cameras currently available, ideal for VR content creators, filmmakers, and immersive storytelling.

Beyond 360 capture, the Osmo 360 also offers single-lens video recording. This mode simplifies processing, extends recording time, and allows switching between front and rear cameras mid-recording, a fantastic feature for vloggers and content creators.

Single-lens resolutions include:

5K 16:9 (5120 × 2880) up to 60fps

up to 60fps 4K 16:9 (3840 × 2160) up to 120fps (ultra wide-angle)

up to 120fps (ultra wide-angle) 2.7K 4:3 (2688 × 2016) up to 120fps

In ultra wide-angle mode, creators get a 170° FOV with 4K resolution, perfect for action sports, scenic captures, and dynamic handheld shots.

DJI brings its popular stabilization technology to the Osmo 360 with HorizonSteady and RockSteady, ensuring buttery-smooth footage even in the most chaotic environments. Additional modes include:

SuperNight Mode for enhanced low-light performance

for enhanced low-light performance Hyperlapse and Timelapse for creative storytelling

and for creative storytelling Selfie Mode with gesture and voice control for hands-free shooting

DJI also includes GyroFrame via the DJI Mimo app, allowing creators to control the 360° composition in post using motion input.

Massive Storage, High Bitrates, and Pro Workflow

The Osmo 360 comes with 105GB of internal storage, expandable via microSDXC cards up to 1TB. Videos are saved in MP4 (HEVC) or OSV format, the latter optimized for editing in DJI’s own software.

Files support up to 170Mbps bitrate, and DJI promises 13.5 stops of dynamic range, bringing pro-level quality to 360 content. For editing, DJI Studio (desktop) and DJI Mimo (mobile) apps are available, with Adobe Premiere plugin support for a seamless workflow.

Shared Battery System and Impressive Runtime

The Osmo 360 uses the same 1950mAh battery as the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro. Users can expect:

Up to 100 minutes of 8K 30fps recording

Quick charging : 50% charge in just 12 minutes

: 50% charge in just 12 minutes Extended recording up to 180 minutes using the Battery Extension Rod

This power system ensures the Osmo 360 is ready for long shoots and high-demand scenarios, from action sports to documentary work.

Weighing just 183g, the Osmo 360 is designed to go anywhere. It’s rated IP68 waterproof (up to 10 meters) and can operate in freezing temperatures as low as -20°C (-4°F). Its rugged design makes it perfect for travel, adventure, and field production.

The camera supports DJI’s magnetic quick-mount system and features a standard 1/4-20” tripod thread, ensuring compatibility with both existing DJI accessories and third-party mounting solutions.

Audio and Controls Made Easy

The Osmo 360 can be controlled via:

2.0” touchscreen with 800-nit brightness

with 800-nit brightness Physical buttons

Gesture and voice control

It also supports OsmoAudio Direct, allowing connection to DJI Mic 2 and Mic Mini transmitters directly no receiver required. This is a huge benefit for creators who demand clean, wireless audio without extra gear.

Accessories and Kits

DJI has launched a full ecosystem of accessories, including:

Osmo 360 Battery Extension Rod

Multiple Selfie Sticks (up to 2.5m)

(up to 2.5m) Mounts for bikes, helmets, and vehicles

Carrying bag, lens protectors, and tripod options

Two retail kits are available:

Standard Combo (€479.99) : Includes camera, battery, pouch, lens protector, USB-C cable

: Includes camera, battery, pouch, lens protector, USB-C cable Adventure Combo (€629.99): Adds two extra batteries, battery case, quick-release mount, and 1.2m invisible selfie stick

The DJI Osmo 360 isn’t just another 360 camera, it’s a statement. With class-leading resolution, dual square sensors, professional video features, and advanced stabilization, it’s clear DJI is aiming directly at Insta360 and GoPro’s share of the creator market.

Whether you’re capturing 8K VR footage, vlogging with dynamic single-lens clips, or diving into action sports, the Osmo 360 delivers an unmatched blend of performance, durability, and creativity tools.