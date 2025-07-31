Samsung has officially confirmed what tech enthusiasts have been anticipating for months, the company is set to launch a tri-fold smartphone and an extended reality (XR) headset later this year. The revelation came during Samsung’s Q2 2025 earnings call, where the tech giant detailed its roadmap for the second half of the year.

With this bold step, Samsung is signaling its ambition to stay not just ahead of the competition but ahead of the curve, particularly as it fends off rivals like Apple and Huawei in the race toward next-generation mobile devices.

Samsung’s tri-fold phone rumored for years is now officially confirmed for launch before the end of 2025, most likely around October. This would make Samsung the first major manufacturer to release a commercial tri-fold smartphone, a move that places it two steps ahead of Apple, whose first foldable iPhone isn’t expected until late 2026.

The Galaxy Z TriFold, as it’s tentatively called, is expected to feature a design that folds inwards using two hinges, unlike Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate, which exposes part of the screen even when folded. This inward folding design will help protect the flexible display from environmental damage, making it more durable and practical for everyday use.

Expected Specs: Performance Meets Innovation

While Samsung has yet to unveil full specifications, reliable leaks and insider reports suggest the Galaxy Z TriFold will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, one of Qualcomm’s most advanced processors to date. The phone is also expected to feature:

16GB of RAM, ideal for multitasking across multiple panels.

A camera setup similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, possibly including a 200MP main sensor.

25W fast charging, which is standard for Samsung’s foldables but may see an upgrade at launch.

The tri-fold form factor could enable users to use the phone in multiple modes: tablet, single-panel smartphone, or a tent-style configuration for media and video calls. This versatility will likely appeal to productivity-focused professionals and tech enthusiasts alike.

A Strategic Move Against Market Pressures

Samsung’s announcement also addresses concerns raised during its Q2 earnings. The company acknowledged rising bill of materials (BOM) costs and market uncertainties, but emphasized that it would “reinforce AI capabilities across tablets and wearables,” and “expand the Galaxy ecosystem with new form factors.”

The tri-fold smartphone is a core part of this expansion strategy, aimed at securing long-term brand loyalty and maintaining profitability in a saturated market. It’s also a response to the increased interest in modular, flexible hardware, which has become a priority for tech users seeking more dynamic tools for work and entertainment.

XR Headset: Samsung Enters the Mixed Reality Race

Equally groundbreaking is Samsung’s confirmation that it will launch its first XR headset in late 2025, positioning itself against existing players like Meta (Quest series), Apple (Vision Pro), and Sony (PlayStation VR).

What makes this headset stand out is its software platform: it will be the first device in the world to run Android XR, a customized version of Android designed specifically for immersive experiences. This opens up the ecosystem to third-party developers, positioning Android XR as a new standard in the extended reality space.

Next-Gen XR Hardware: Built for High Fidelity

According to internal reports, the Samsung XR headset will feature:

Dual Micro OLED or OLEDoS displays with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals.

Eye-tracking capabilities for responsive input and accessibility.

A Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip, which can process up to 12 concurrent camera feeds, enabling near real-life passthrough video.

An external battery pack, likely to reduce headset weight and improve comfort.

These specs suggest that Samsung is targeting premium users and professionals, especially those interested in enterprise-level XR applications, gaming, education, and mixed-reality collaboration.

Samsung’s timing could not be more strategic. Apple’s Vision Pro has seen a mixed reception due to its price and ecosystem limitations, while Meta’s Quest 3 is dominating the consumer mixed-reality space. Samsung’s XR device, running Android XR, could bridge the gap between performance and accessibility, especially if it launches at a competitive price.

This also sets up a platform war, much like Android vs. iOS, but now in the immersive computing space and Samsung wants to lead the charge on Android’s behalf.

In addition to the tri-fold phone and XR headset, Samsung reaffirmed its commitment to AI-enhanced tablets, wearables, and connected devices. The brand is rapidly integrating AI across the Galaxy ecosystem, powered by tools like Galaxy AI and Gemini Live, to offer a more seamless and context-aware user experience.

The tri-fold phone and XR headset are not just standalone products; they’re key parts of an expanding universe of devices meant to work together fluidly and intelligently.

By confirming both the Galaxy Z TriFold and the XR headset for launch in 2025, Samsung is making it clear: the future of mobile is here, and it’s flexible, immersive, and AI-powered. These announcements not only raise the bar for innovation in consumer electronics but also reaffirm Samsung’s leadership in creating new device categories.

With eyes on Apple, Meta, and Huawei, Samsung has fired the first shot in the next battle for mobile supremacy and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting years in tech history.