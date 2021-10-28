DJI reveals all-new DJI Action 2 featuring modular and light design

The GoPro Hero10 is without a doubt the greatest action camera on the market. It captures stunning film, has excellent picture stabilization, and is simple to operate. But there is one problem with the camera. The Hero10 Black weighs 5.3 ounces, which is 0.3 ounces less than the Hero9 Black, but it is still highly apparent when attached to your helmet.

The DJI Action 2, a new action camera from DJI, not only boasts a unique modular design, but it also weighs just under 2 ounces, making it considerably more portable. Continue reading to see how DJI is striving to distinguish its action camera from the market leader.

The DJI Action 2 shares several design principles with the Insta360 One R, an action camera that pioneered a modular architecture. The Action 2, like the One R, has a primary camera body to which you can connect modules to expand its capability. There will be two modules available at launch:

While the DJI Action 2’s modules are similar in idea to the Insta360 One R, they are hot-swappable, which means you don’t have to turn off the camera to swap them out. The Insta360 One R, on the other hand, gives you more alternatives when it comes to the camera itself, with three options available, including a 1-inch sensor and a 360 camera.

DJI Action 2 Specification and Features

The primary module of the DJI Action 2 is 1.5 x 1.5 x 0.9 inches and weighs 1.97 ounces. A 1/1.7-inch CMOS camera is on the front, while a 1.76-inch OLED touchscreen is on the back. The camera has an inbuilt storage capacity of 32GB.

The camera features a 155-degree field of vision and an f/2.8 maximum aperture. It can capture still images up to 12MP in size and movies at a maximum quality of 4K at 60 frames per second. It can also capture 2.7K video at 120 frames per second and 1080p video at 240 frames per second.

These characteristics are lesser than those of the Hero10 Black, which has a 23MP camera and can record 4K at 120 frames per second and 2.7K at 240 frames per second.

The DJI Action 2 has image stabilization (here dubbed RockSteady 2.0) as well as HorizonSteady, which can keep the horizon level even though the camera twists and flips, as do most action cameras these days.

Without a waterproof cover, the DJI Action 2 is water-resistant to 10 meters, which is about the same as the GoPro Hero10. DJI claims that the camera module itself will have up to 70 minutes of battery life, despite the fact that we’ve observed with previous action cameras that when motion stabilization is utilized and the resolution is raised, the battery life frequently declines.

As per the manufacturer, when linked to the front touchscreen model, battery life should increase to 160 minutes, and the power module should increase battery life to 180 minutes.

Because the modules are hot-swappable, you could have multiple battery packs and extend the durability yet further, but DJI hasn’t said what happens if you’re recording a clip to the microSD card then disconnect a module.

Conclusion:

We believe DJI knew after releasing the Osmo Action that it couldn’t go head to head with GoPro, so it created an action camera that fixes Hero10’s minor flaws.

In some aspects, the DJI Action 2 is similar to GoPro’s now-discontinued Session camera, which was smaller and squarer in shape than the company’s rectangular action cameras.

