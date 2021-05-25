Do You Need Extra Cash? How to Handle an Emergency Without Savings

Emergencies happen unexpectedly, and when they do happen, there may not be funds available to deal with them. Emergencies can take any form, and often, there’s no way to push off the expense until it’s easier to afford. Instead, it’s necessary to look into ways to pay for the emergency without taking away from the money needed for regular expenses and bills. One way to do this is by looking into the loans available today.

Expensive Emergencies

When emergencies happen, they’re often more expensive than expected. A car breaking down can easily lead to thousands in repair costs, and the repairs must be paid for before the car can be picked up and driven again. New appliances can cost hundreds to thousands of dollars, and emergency medical bills are expensive. On top of this, while dealing with the emergency, it may not be possible to work, so the next paycheck isn’t going to be as large as expected. When these types of emergencies happen, loans from King of Kash are one option that may help.

Planning for the Unexpected

It’s always a good idea to try to plan for the unexpected. Having a savings account is a good idea, but it only works well when there’s enough money to cover any emergencies that happen. If there isn’t enough in the savings account, borrowing money may still be necessary. On top of this, what happens if there are two or more emergencies in a short period of time? The savings account may cover one or two, but it gets depleted, so if there’s another emergency before the money is put back into the savings account, there’s not going to be enough money to handle the unexpected.

Bank-Offered Personal Loans

Often, the first option people think about is getting a loan. They might go down to the local branch for their bank to see what options are available. Unfortunately, banks do not have a lot of options to choose from. Personal loans through a bank are usually given for much larger amounts than what may be needed, and it’s hard to be approved for this type of loan without an excellent credit score and a long, positive history with the bank. This means that these types of loans are not going to be feasible for those who just need a few thousand dollars to handle an unexpected emergency.

Signature Loans

Another option is a signature loan. This is a type of unsecured loan, which means that no collateral is needed to get the loan. Typically, signature loans don’t require a credit check and there is a fast approval period, so those who apply and are approved will get the money they need fast. In some cases, it’s possible to have the money the same day or the next business day, so the emergency can be handled without any more time being wasted. For many people who just need a little bit of cash to handle an unexpected emergency, this may be a good option.

Which Loan to Choose?

Depending on the amount needed, the person’s credit score, and other details, one loan type may be better than the other. If the money is needed for an emergency such as car repair bills or a new appliance, a signature loan is going to be the better option. These loans are smaller, so there isn’t as much to pay off, they’re faster, and they have a much higher approval rate. These loans are perfect for situations when a smaller amount of money is needed or if someone needs emergency cash but doesn’t have a great credit score.

The Application Process and Approval

With signature loans, it’s possible to fill out the application online, so there’s no need to go to the bank or talk to anyone in person. The application will ask for details about the borrower’s identity as well as their income and expenses to make sure they can repay the loan. In most cases, it should only take a few minutes to fill out the application, and the approval will be fast as well. Most people will find out whether they’re approved for a loan, and how much, within a couple of minutes. Then, they can choose how they want to receive the funds and get the money they need right away.

How to Pay Off the Loan

Paying off a signature loan is simple. There is a set amount that will be due each month, so it’s not necessary to pay off the whole amount with the next paycheck. This leaves plenty of money for bills and other regular expenses but ensures that the loan will be paid as quickly as possible. The amount due will depend on the amount of the loan plus interest and the length of time the borrower has to fully repay the loan. As long as payments are made on time each month, the loan should be repaid quickly.

What to Do Next

After everything is done, it’s time to start working on the savings account again. There are ways to save money that will help the person save as much as possible for any unexpected emergencies in the future. This way, they will have some money on hand if another emergency happens, and they may not need to borrow as much money, if any, to tackle the next thing to occur. Even if the person can only set aside a small amount of money each month, every bit helps, and it will add up faster than they might realize.

If you’ve had an emergency and you’re not sure how to pay for it, signature loans can be an excellent option. While it’s a good idea to work on creating a large savings account to handle emergencies, until it has sufficient funds or when it’s depleted due to other unexpected expenses, signature loans provide the opportunity to borrow money with as little hassle as possible. Take a look at the signature loans available today to learn more.