How to link Aadhaar with your mobile number

Linking Aadhaar with your mobile number is no more necessary at the discretion of the government. Mobile number re-verification with your Aadhaar is free of cost and can be done easily within seconds. There two methods to re-verify mobile numbers with Aadhaar Card and link the Aadhaar with the mobile number both online & offline.

The first method is to link Aadhaar with your mobile number through a one-time password (OTP). Mobile subscribers can also link their number with Aadhar and verify it again by using it at OTP. However, only those customers who have already linked their mobile numbers with Aadhaar can use this method of re-verification. In the situation that their number is not linked with Aadhaar, users will have to follow the offline process to link their SIM card with Aadhaar by visiting a retailer or a store. Here are the steps to link Aadhaar with your mobile number through OTP:

Call 14546* from your mobile device. Select the status of your nationality, whether you are an Indian or an NRI. Give your consent to re-verify the Aadhaar by tapping the 1 key. Type in your 12-digit Aadhar number and confirm it by pressing the 1 key. The registered phone number will receive an OTP. Give consent to your operator so that they can access your name, photo, and DOB from UIDAI. IVR will read out the last 4 digits of your mobile number, and if it is correct, then you should enter the OTP that you received. Tap on the 1 key to complete the process.

You can also link Aadhaar with your mobile number by visiting either the store or retailer.

Visit the outlet/store of your telecom operator. Make sure to have a self-attested copy of your Aadhaar card with you. Provide the number of your mobile device. The executive at the store will send an OTP to the mobile number that needs to be linked. Provide the OTP to the executive for mobile verification. Give your fingerprint to the executive. You will receive an SMS from your telecom operator as a confirmation. In order to complete the e-KYC process, you have to reply by typing in ‘Y’ to the SMS.

Note that the only document that is needed to link Aadhaar with a mobile connection is a self-attested copy of your Aadhar card. You do not have to show any other document, proof of address or proof of identity for this purpose.