IVF Access secured $5 million from Vertex Ventures SEA & India

IVF Access, a Bangalore based healthcare startup focused on offering In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatments in India has now secured $5 million in Series A funding round.

The investment was made by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India and will see its Managing Partner, Ben Mathias, joining the Board of IVF Access. The capital will be developed to set up IVF Clinics across India that provide assisted reproductive treatments with its operations enabled by an IT platform, noted the announcement.

Naresh Rao, Co-founder, and CEO of IVF Access shared,

“When it comes to IVF, access is everything. IVF Access will increase the reach of such fertility treatments through a chain of clinics in India, where couples trying to conceive will have access to both technology and medical expertise.”

IVF Access was founded in the month of September 2019 by Naresh Rao, Nikhil Rajmohan, Harinath Chakravarthy, and Pravin Sethuraman, the former management team at Nova IVI Fertility that grew the business to 20 IVF centres across the fifteen cities.

“Demand for assisted reproductive treatments far exceeds the supply across the country. IVF Access’ management team is the best in the industry – we are confident they will empower doctors with the training and infrastructure they need in order to meet this growing need,” added Ben Mathias, Managing Partner of Vertex Ventures SEA & India.

