Does Lottery Prediction Software Really Work?

As online lottery has become easily accessible for Indians, many are looking for tricks on how to increase their chances of winning a big jackpot prize. Thus, they end up reading about lottery prediction software that is said to do exactly this. But does this Software really work? Let’s take a closer look.

What Exactly Is a Lottery Prediction Software?

To answer this question, let us quote lotterycritic.com which is one of many sites that are promoting this kind of software:

“Each program works in a different way. Some rely on mathematical analysis, others on tested strategies, and a few are even based on astrology. In the end, however, they all deliver the same thing – predictions that increase your odds of hitting the jackpot!”

To sum it up, the software will provide you with or help you choose numbers to use for the next draw. This might be based on statistics from previous draws, or in the case of astrology, based on how the stars align at the moment.

Are Your Chances of Winning the Lottery With a Prediction Software Higher?

No.

While we would like to just leave it at a no, let us elaborate. All lotteries are based on chance; basic probability principles apply. Every draw starts afresh and has the same probability of a certain sequence of numbers being picked as any other draw.

A prediction software might gather statistics from previous draws and based on that, it might tell you that number 17 has been included in 70% of all jackpot winnings. Or, that even numbers have accounted for most big wins, or that the majority of jackpots were won when the picked numbers had a sum of 100 – 170 being added together.

While these statistics may be true, it is still just humbug. It doesn’t matter if statistics tell us that number 17 was included in 70% of all jackpot winnings, or even if it was included in 95%. This is nothing but chance. It doesn’t mean that the number is more likely to appear in a future draw and not that it is less likely either. On every draw, every number has the same likelihood of appearing as another.

Prediction softwares is only good for people who are superstitious and want something to believe in. They do not work. If you ask us, it is just a big waste of money.

Why Do These Prediction Software Exist?

For the very same reason NFTs are blowing up, people would paint metal in yellow to sell it as gold and send you an email about how you have inherited $50 million from a relative you didn’t know existed. It’s basically a scam that preys on people who don’t know any better.

Calling it a scam may be stretching it as some prediction software are designed to help lotto players to spot trends. I mean, who are we to judge how you want to pick your numbers? However, when affiliated sites or the creators of the software themselves are saying that your odds of winning will be increased and are trying to sell you a program that is “guaranteed to work”, well, then it is indeed a scam.

If still in doubt, ask yourself this. If a prediction software really worked, why would anyone sell it as opposed to just using it over and over to win the lottery? They wouldn’t.