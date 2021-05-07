DOGE added to Blockchain

Blockchain.com is by far the biggest cryptocurrency exchange with its own a cryptocurrency wallet. It is also a blockchain explorer service. It supports trade of some of the biggest crypto currencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum. It also provides cryptocurrency’s data charts, stats, and market information.

Blockchain.com being the biggest cryptocurrency exchange, has almost all cryptocurrencies. The new one added to the list is the DOGE, which is also known as the dogecoin. This addition was recently made to the list. The announcement of doge being added to the list was just made yesterday on May 6th, Thursday.

While making this announcement, the company said that this cryptocurrency was launched as a joke a few several years earlier in 2013. Despite the fact the overhyped cryptocurrency was launched as a joke, it was anyway built on crypto primitives in the first place.

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency which was created by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer back in 2013.

With this new currency added on the exchange, users can not only hold DOGE in their wallets on Blockchain.com, but also trade on the exchange in US dollar

Blockchain.com decided to add this to the list and make an announcement after a few days of Gemini adding DOGE with these trading pairs: DOGE/GBP, DOGE/EUR, DOGE/CAD, DOGE/AUD, DOGE/HKD and DOGE/SGD.