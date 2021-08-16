Dogecoin becomes the focus point of memes yet again as it continues its run for one.

Dogecoin is yet again on the trending list as it becomes the axis point of memes. Following the period that was quite downhill for crypto in general, a rise in Dogecoin rates has revived the enthusiasm of the enthusiasts whose hearts were also falling with the fall in graphs. Whether Dogecoin will reach $1 is still a question with a hazy answer owing to the volubility of the cryptocurrency. However, wishful thinking is not a crime and Dogecoin enthusiasts are doing exactly that. This is very well reflected in the #DogeCoinTo1Dollar that has been trending on Twitter. After all, for a cryptocurrency that began as an internet joke, Dogecoin has indeed come a long way. And it might still have a long way to go. For now, let us just take a look at the memes.
Memes and more memes
Dogecoin is not a stranger to memes. Hence, an outburst of memes at the slightest tremor in the Doge domain is not a matter of surprise. Here are a few memes and responses on Twitter that are worth a glance.
That is pure happiness right there.
Everybody who held on to their doge coin seeing it rise again #DogeCoinTo1Dollar pic.twitter.com/ByaL5Ji1mU
— Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) August 15, 2021
#DogeCoinTo1Dollar #HODLgang Let's get this money fam pic.twitter.com/9vvQu3NI90
— x420withme_ (@x420withme_) August 15, 2021
Let’s face the race now.
$doge #DogeCoinTo1Dollar pic.twitter.com/7Xbf4vR59l
— khalDoge79🚀 (@dogesuppporteam) August 15, 2021
There is a lot of running happening
Doge is zooming 🚀 #DogeCoinTo1Dollar #DogecoinToTheMoon pic.twitter.com/cOdpr3nFBJ
— TheWoofOfÐogeStreet (@SirWoofOfDoge) August 15, 2021
Who said “1” is the smallest number?
#DogeCoinTo1Dollar starting to trend! LET’S MAKE IT GO CRAZY!!!
— Matt Wallace ⚠️ (@MattWallace888) August 15, 2021
Let us not think about puns right now. Let us just focus on the run.
The marathon is starting #DogeCoinTo1Dollar pic.twitter.com/DPMmlqzLuA
— The DogeGirl (@catandradec) August 15, 2021
Am I the only one who is reminded of Thanos here?
#DogeCoinTo1Dollar is inevitable! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/j5qnk1qdS1
— 💸💸💸 (@itsALLrisky) August 16, 2021
Cool. Untill the graph begins to fall.
#DogeCoinTo1Dollar cool calm collected pic.twitter.com/hkvYXmJf2c
— Jeremy (@Jeremy05267232) August 15, 2021
Seems like holding onto something does reap fruit.
People that held Dogecoin 🍀📈#DogeCoinTo1Dollar #doge #Dogecoins pic.twitter.com/TNQgQfjTmR
— Jacob Gonzalez (@jacobmichael123) August 15, 2021
Yes, the struggle is real folks. No sarcasm intended.
Very soon! Doge for $ 1! Together with DogeArmy! Dogecoin to the Moon! 🚀 🌕#DogeCoinTo1Dollar #DogeArmy pic.twitter.com/4BzZxlsqrZ
— ᴀɴᴅʀᴇʏ ʟᴀᴄʜᴜɢɪɴ (@newlachugin) August 15, 2021
Thanos vibes yet again.
#DogeCoinTo1Dollar is inevitable 😤
— SlumDOGE Millionaire (@ProTheDoge) August 15, 2021
The smile of satisfaction albeit a bit weird.
#DogeCoinTo1Dollar #DogecoinToTheMoon #dogecoin to the moon. pic.twitter.com/rK4lf0p5EX
— moradoj (@moradoj15) August 15, 2021
Success can be fleeting. Just saying.
Seriously dogecoin is becoming very successful I’m so sorry I didn’t keep my shit when it was at 17 #DogeCoinTo1Dollar pic.twitter.com/Nd6Hljsxz3
— JoeyTorez (@TorezBrothers) August 15, 2021
Does that mean we can no longer use, “the road to success?”
Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads. #DogeCoinTo1Dollar #doge pic.twitter.com/2eBcW7CM6C
— Jamison white (@King_jamison_23) August 15, 2021
Moon is not that far away or is it?
1 dogecoin = 1 dogecoin. So simple, much value #DogeCoinTo1Dollar pic.twitter.com/cgAKg5YxkB
— Travis (@Travis39950069) August 15, 2021
Waiting for that ultimate tweet.
Elon musk watching all #DogeCoinTo1Dollar tweets pic.twitter.com/4SNwcvkivc
— Kawasaki (@NegashKidus) August 15, 2021
Me seeing #DogeCoinTo1Dollar trending right this minute…. ❤️👑❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/d9hpg9zLG5
— Anthony Buchanan (@anthonyscountry) August 15, 2021
Isn’t that a tiny bit far-fetched?
#DogeCoinTo1Dollar will go down as the most significant event in the history of humanity.
— I Am (@dogechrist) August 15, 2021
Good one.
Hey has anyone heard of DOGE COIN? #DogeCoinTo1Dollar
— unicornsfartdogecoin (@unicornsfartdog) August 16, 2021
Dogecoin at times sounds like the strumming pattern of a ukulele. Down, Up, Down…Down, Down, up.
We’re back to business baby! #DogeCoinTo1Dollar pic.twitter.com/lswUIKaEEa
— Blake Lanier (@blakelanier5) August 16, 2021
I do not see anyhting funny there. Do you? This is where you use the thinking emoji.
Who writes these trend summaries?! 🤣#DogeCoinTo1Dollar
Eff it, make it $100 pic.twitter.com/EGOW0ySmC6
— BDE (@BigDogEnergy2) August 16, 2021
Well… debatable point. It did seem like people were a little out of breath with the prices going down.
#DogeCoinTo1Dollar We still swimming, when the haters said we're drowning. pic.twitter.com/x9oF092jd6
— RayOid (@RayOid84) August 16, 2021