Dogecoin is the’strongest’ cryptocurrency for payments: Elon Musk and Mark Cuban

When it comes to using dogecoin as a means of payment, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban consider it the “strongest” cryptocurrency. The NBA team Dallas Mavericks will offer “special pricing for individuals who pay with dogecoin” to promote the adoption of dogecoin even more.

Dogecoin is the “strongest” cryptocurrency medium of trade, according to Elon Musk and Mark Cuban.

Both Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the NBA team Dallas Mavericks, have declared that the meme cryptocurrency dogecoin is the “strongest” cryptocurrency for paying for goods and services.

In an interview with CNBC Make It on Friday, Cuban praised DOGE. He stated the community for doge is the strongest when it comes to using it as a medium of exchange, noting that dogecoin is “a medium that can be utilized for the purchasing of goods and services.”

Musk, who is also known as the Dogefather, responded to Cuban’s comment regarding dogecoin by tweeting, “I’ve been saying this for a while.”

In July, Musk reaffirmed his support for Dogecoin by changing his profile photo to a Shiba Inu dog, which is Doge’s symbol. Tesla’s techno king revealed lately that he owns dogecoin and will not sell it. DOGE is also owned by X A-12, his baby son. Musk has also lobbied for improvements to the Doge.

In March, the Cuban Mavericks began accepting dogecoin. Since then, the Shark Tank star has stated that DOGE has generated “significant sales.” He even asked Ellen Degeneres, the prominent talk show personality, to accept it at her store.

To promote the use of dogecoin for payments, even more, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban tweeted on Thursday that the team will make a special announcement about it.

He described it as a “summer retail sale with special pricing for dogecoin users.”

Others disagree with Cuban and Musk on the worth of dogecoin, stating that its supply is limitless. The argument of an unlimited supply, on the other hand, had little effect on Cuban support for Doge.

Cuban’s Shark Tank co-star Kevin O’Leary is one of the skeptics of the meme bitcoin. He just declared that he will not invest in the cryptocurrency dogecoin. “I have no idea why anyone would.” “Speculating on something like dogecoin is no different from going to Las Vegas and betting on red or black,” O’Leary continued. It’s all conjecture.”

A panel of experts expects that the price of dogecoin will reach $1.21 by 2025 and $3.60 by 2030, according to a recent survey conducted by Finder.