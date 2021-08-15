Leonteq expands cryptocurrency its services

To offer digital asset services to German and Austrian institutions and private clients in Germany and Austria, the Swiss financial institution Leonteq AG announced a partnership with ICF BANK AG. Investors would have access to 18 cryptocurrencies, including the two most popular, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) (ETH).]

Leonteq Extends from Switzerland

Swiss company Leonteq AG, which deals in structured financial solutions, has announced that 18 cryptocurrencies will be available to German and Austrian investors in the coming weeks. Other cryptocurrencies such as Cardano and Ripple are also included.

The fintech company also revealed that ICF BANK AG, a Frankfurt-based institution, is one of its partners. It’s estimated that the Swiss company now controls roughly 76 percent of Germany and Austria’s total market capitalization for crypto assets, according to Björn Geidel, Leonteq’s Head of Crypto Offering.

As a result, we are pleased to offer our clients the opportunity to invest in such a wide range of crypto-related topics.

The ICF BANK’s Sascha Rinno said that investors in the DACH region (Austria, Germany, and Switzerland) are becoming more interested in digital asset activities as a whole. He claimed that working with Leonteq will benefit anyone interested in entering the crypto market: “Through our collaboration with Leonteq, we are satisfying the interest of both institutional and private investors in crypto assets.” We are thrilled to be working with Leonteq, an experienced issuer that stands for excellence and quality in the sector of structured certificates and crypto assets.”

Leonteq, a leading fintech company, has its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. The company offers structured financial and insurance products. As a result, the company manages over $140 billion in assets across more than 50 markets.

According to recent announcements, some Swiss banks plan to launch cryptocurrency-related services in the near future.

Earlier this year, UBS Group, a multinational investment bank, considered allowing its wealthy customers to invest in digital assets in 2021. As a result of this, customers will only be allowed to allocate a “very small portion” of their total wealth to cryptocurrencies.

It was previously reported that Sygnum Bank in Switzerland would be the first bank to offer Ethereum 2.0 staking services, as CryptoPotato did a month ago. According to the company, all staking services are fully integrated into its platform, resulting in increased security for its users.