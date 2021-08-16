DogeCoinTo1Dollar trends on Twitter as Doge keeps pumping

#DogeCointo1Dollar trends on Twitter as the meme cryptocurrency keeps pumping. At present, it is trading just above 33 cents and is up more than 100% in the last one month. The recent Bitcoin rally has fired up Doge again, and it is seeing double-digit gains very frequently. Even Elon Musk recently replied and agreed to CNBC’s tweet where they said that Mark Cuban believes Dogecoin is the strongest cryptocurrency. But even after all this, is it really practical to assume that Dogecoin could hit 1 dollar? Well, let’s see!

Is #DogeCoinTo1Dollar becoming a reality?

Dogecoin has one of the strongest communities, no doubt. But does the community have the strength to push it past $1? I highly doubt that. Twitter has just started to warm up; very soon we are going to see more enthusiasm regarding the cryptocurrency. The only way Dogecoin could reach $1 is if Bitcoin continues its rally and we stay in the bull cycle. At present, BTC is above $47k, which is a great sign, but at the same time, it got rejected twice at $48k. So, maybe Dogecoin could hit $1 if we see BTC hitting $75k-$80k. Still, there is a strong chance of rejection at that price.

People are really optimistic on Twitter

It seems that suddenly the entire community woke up from their sleep as Dogecoin started to show signs of retreat to higher levels. Let’s check out a few of the tweets that I personally liked and shows the optimism of the community.

The guy who invested in Doge and became a millionaire is also tweeting that Dogecoin is going to 1 dollar.

I went from going ALL-IN on #Tesla back in 2019 to going ALL-IN on #Dogecoin in 2021 you know why? Because #DogeCoinTo1Dollar — SlumDOGE Millionaire (@ProTheDoge) August 16, 2021

On the final note, I would like to add that everyone who is tweeting these positive things is already invested in Doge. So, if you are planning to buy Doge, don’t just go with the hype. Do your own research and make sure you are ready for a bumpy ride and are willing to take losses if necessary.

Now let me know if you think that dogecoin has the potential to reach $1. And how long could it take for the meme currency to accomplish that feat? Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

