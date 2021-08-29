Dogecoin Millionaire says he is super bullish about ADA and DOGE

If you are in the crypto space for a while, you must have heard about the Dogecoin Millionaire. He went all-in with his investment in Doge during the start of the year and became a millionaire as the price of the coin skyrocketed. His reason for diving deep into the coin was Elon Musk, who promoted the currency repeatedly. And now he tweeted that he is going all-in ADA as he is super bullish about the coin.

Dogecoin Millionaire on ADA

Even though I think his bet on Dogecoin at the right time was a mere coincidence, but still it’s something. The fact that he is bullish about ADA is great. He thinks that it is the next best bet to go big in the crypto space. This is in reference to the dogecoin investment that he made while others missed. Funny story he also tweeted that in the next 5 years, dogecoin will become the top coin and will be followed by Ethereum, Bitcoin, Cardano and XRP, which is hilarious.

Even though I don’t agree with Doge being on the top, the other predictions seem fair. He even said that he will be a huge Cardano supporter and is going to get in big once he gets a dip.

Why is ADA such a great investment?

ADA is one of the best investments right now in the crypto space. But why so? What makes it a better contender than BTC and ETH? Well, there are a lot of things. Since it still has a relatively small market cap, ADA seems to have a much higher growth potential than other coins. At the same time, the technology of the token is really advanced. ADA is based on a proof of stake mechanism, which makes it a much environmental friendly option. There are staking options in the coin that allows for passive earning.

The biggest advancement of ADA comes in the form of smart contracts that will be arriving soon. This is going to further advance the token and increase its usage in more places. Hence, ADA seems to be a great investment right now.

What are your thoughts on the dogecoin millionaire going all-in on ADA? And do you think that it is a great decision?

