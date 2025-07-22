Yahoo Japan has made a radical move that’s causing eyebrows to rise throughout the business world. The firm, which controls the hugely popular Line messaging platform, has made it compulsory for all 11,000 of its staff to use generative AI. It’s not optional or soft suggestion it’s compulsory now.

The company expects its staff to use AI programs for routine tasks like research, document writing, search functions, and even during meetings. According to Yahoo Japan, these routine tasks occupy about 30% of their workforce’s working hours, so they are perfect candidates for AI assistance.

What’s actually getting attention is Yahoo Japan’s lofty goal of productivity. They’re going all in on AI to double productivity in their employees by 2028. It’s a huge statement that places huge amounts of pressure on the technology and the employees to perform. The company hasn’t said what happens if these projections fail, and most are left speculating what the fallout will be.

The Reality of AI Adoption: Beyond the Hype at Yahoo Japan

Yahoo Japan is not beginning anew with AI implementation. They already employ an internal business application called SeekAI to conduct tasks such as reimbursement processing and generating prompt templates. They are now adding proofreading, internal messaging, meeting agenda creation, and minutes to AI utilization.

The decision places Yahoo Japan among the other big players driving compulsory AI adoption. Shopify made news last year when CEO Tobi Lütke issued a company memo where he made adopting AI a “baseline expectation” for all teams. His message was direct: teams have to demonstrate they can’t get the work done without AI before they can request additional resources or personnel.

But increasingly, there’s a disconnect between AI hype among business executives and reality. As appealing as the idea of AI doing mundane work so humans can concentrate on creative tasks is, studies paint a different picture. Several studies are demonstrating that AI is potentially damaging productivity more than it’s enhancing it.

When Tools Hinder, Not Help, Productivity and Morale

A recent study indicated that experienced coding experts spent 19% more time doing tasking when they employed AI tools than when they did not employ them. This goes against the assumption that AI automatically makes individuals more efficient at technical work.

The productivity issues are not limited to development teams only. Call center workers have registered their grievances that AI assistants designed to simplify their work are doing more harm than good. Amazon employees have compared their AI-powered work environment to an “unrelenting assembly line” that churns out code at the expense of job satisfaction and creativity.

These conflicting findings raise legitimate questions about Yahoo Japan’s mandatory strategy. Forcing employees to utilize AI whether or not it improves their individual operations may not be effective. Some tasks are indeed better performed with AI support, but others may be done the old way.

The timing is especially interesting in the context of the prevailing mood about AI and jobs. While Yahoo Japan assures employees that they will not be replaced with AI, the other companies are using the technology to cut numbers while keeping or raising productivity.

This is a cause for concern for employees because they might perceive forced AI usage as a sign of eventual job loss.

Yahoo Japan’s Experiment Unfolds

Yahoo Japan’s trial will be watched with great interest by companies all over the world. If the company manages to double productivity by 2028, it may create a wave of similar demands across industries. But if the outcome is a disappointment or workers’ health takes a big hit, it may become a bad example to follow of pushing AI too hard.

The success or failure of this endeavor will most probably hinge on how effectively Yahoo Japan can leverage the technology and manage its employees in the transition. Requiring use of AI without adequate training, realistic expectations, and support for varied work styles can be worse than the problem it is trying to solve.

Meanwhile, Yahoo Japan’s 11,000 workers are guinea pigs for one of history’s most brazen forced experiments in AI. Success will prove the company’s extreme wager on artificial intelligence or underscore the dangers of forcing the adoption of technology without regard for human conditions and the nature of complexity.