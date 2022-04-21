Domenic Lacovone shared scammers’ tactics on social media and how he was tricked by their devious techniques. It all started with a phone call he mistook for one from Apple, and before he could assess the deceiver, his fortune was gone.

The scammers exploited his iPhone iClout exploit to fake the caller ID on their victim’s iPhone, and once he was duped, they gained access to his whole MetaMusk wallet, which was stocked with cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

“This is how it happened: I received a phone call from Apple, really from Apple (on my caller ID), and I returned the call since I suspected fraud and it was an Apple number.” “As a result, I believed them,” Lacovone stated in a tweet.

On the other end of the line, the caller requested that he share the code that he had received on his phone. He shared it with the caller, and his large fortune in cryptocurrency was gone in seconds. He used to put all of his important digital currencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the MetaMask digital wallet app.

The hackers were able to locate his digital assets in the wallet thanks to an iCloud breach. The “seed phrase” he supplied to the hackers proved to be his biggest blunder. He had no idea the 12-digit code would give hackers access to his iPhone’s iCloud. Scammers grabbed his iCloud account and quickly emptied it as soon as they gained access to it.

Lacovone, who is still suffering from the huge internet scam, has appealed to the Internet community and anyone who may be “capable” of returning his money. He offers a $1,000,000 prize if his money is found, and promises to lavish the individual with gifts and treasures.

MetaMask has not commented on the matter, though it has tweeted advice to those caught up in the chaos. According to the tweet, iCloud backups will contain users’ password-encrypted MetaMask vaults, and it is possible to block them by stopping iCloud backups.

