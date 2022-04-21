Log In Register
Mykhailo Federov points out on Twitter why Starlink is important
The Ukraine Minister points out how '1 satellite dish' connected 5 villages in the country

Disha Mitra
Ukraine

Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Federov tweets why Starlink is important.
Source: New York Post

This week, Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Federov took to Twitter to point out how SpaceX‘s Starlink has helped Ukrainians stay connected amidst the darkness. When Russia had first initiated its military assault on the country, it actively targeted Ukraine’s internet connectivity following the invasion. This was when Federov had appealed to Billionaire CEO Elon Musk to extend its help towards the country. Not only had Musk obliged, but had sent Starlink’s satellite dishes to Ukraine within 48 hours of the request. The Ukraine Vice Prime Minister had also expressed gratitude to billionaire CEO on Twitter.

On the social media platform, Federov went on to explain why Elon Musk’s internet satellite service has proved to be so crucial to the people of Ukraine. On the tweet, he specified how it would not be ‘possible’ to bring back 10 km of cable connection between villages in the Ukrainian regions of Cherngiv. Moreover, he mentioned how this was after ‘serious battles’ and the restoration was completed very fast. He even shared pictures of Ukrainians fixing in Starlink satellite dishes near their houses. Additionally, he gave the the example of the resumption by “Provider Baryshivka-Net” of the network of five villages by the use of just one satellite dish.

The Tweet from Mykhailo Federov:

In early April, the Ukraine Vice Prime Minister had stated that SpaceX’s Starlink extended its help in another region. A recently-liberated town that still lacks mobile communications, internet connections and electricity received Starlink’s aid. The private space company helped families stay connected in the town.

Starlink’s terminals essentially help a user connect to the internet by the medium of the company’s constellation of satellites without requiring cable connection. Though rather expensive to carry out, it has the ability to provide internet for users living in rural or areas that are hard to serve.

The exact cost of the deployment is still not revealed. However, the United States Agency for International Development stated on April 6 that it has provided 5,000 Starlink satellite dishes to Ukraine in collaboration with SpaceX. The agency specified that Musk’s company donated about 3,667 terminals, along with the internet service to regions. USAID had reportedly purchased the remaining 1,333 terminals from SpaceX. Though the agency stated that the donation from private sector valued was about $10 million, it did not specify its own contribution for the equipment and its transportation.

