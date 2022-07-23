Thymesia Release Date Delayed To August 18

Action RPG Thymesia was initially slated to be released on August 9, but has now been changed. Valuing the fan feedback and with a commitment of 100% towards making the upcoming OverBorder title Thymesia the best experience, it can possibly be, OverBorder has made the decision to move Thymesias’s launch date forward just days. “After listening to the community feedback on a recent Steam Demo, We made the tough decision to move their upcoming action RPGs release date back just a few days, to August 18”.

The upcoming souls-like RPG Thymesia is set to launch on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on the 18th of August.

