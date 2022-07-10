Donald Trump criticizes Elon Musk for dropping Twitter deal

The former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is again making headlines. This time, he mocked Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a public event for pulling out of a business deal to acquire social media company Twitter.

Twitter Elon Musk deal

On April 14th, Elon Musk made an offer to the board of directors of Twitter to buy the social media application for 44 billion dollars. Each share of the company was offered $54.20.

Even though the Twitter board first hesitated to take the offer, after a few days on April 25th company unanimously decided to accept the buyout offer for 44 billion dollars. If the deal got completed, Twitter was supposed to be a privately owned company.

Since then, several issues between Musk and Twitter board delayed the process of the deal. And two days ago, Elon Musk announced he is backing off from the deal to buy Twitter.

Trump critics Elon Musk

Prez Donald Trump was talking at an election campaign rally for Republican Party candidates in Alaska when he mentioned the Twitter deal and Elon Musk.

In the rally, he was mainly aiming to promote his new Truth Social app, which was launched by Trump after he got banned from Twitter for instigating violence. He said that a congress under republican leadership would work towards stopping censorship of the left-wing and restoring free speech in the country. Trump was referring to an instance when he got banned from the Twitter app following an attack on US Congress in January 2021.

About Elon Musk and Twitter deal, Donald Trump said in the rally that he knew Elon was not going to buy Twitter. Trump mentioned the contract between Elon Musk and Twitter as a rotten contract. According to trump, the contract was not a good contract. It was an elegant but not a good contract.

Elon Musk to vote for Republican Party

Trump also criticised Tesla’s CEO for saying he was going to vote for a republican for the first time in 2022. He told the crowd that Elon Musk was a bad artist who would do anything. Trump also said that Elon had earlier told him he voted for Trump during the presidential election. But now Elon Musk is saying he is going to vote for a republican for the first time.

Elon Musk had earlier praised the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, who is a republican. Musk also announced that he would vote for republican candidates, as Democratic Party under Joe Biden was supporting Trade Unions to grow.