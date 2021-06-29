How to download and install GBWhatsApp pro

These days, a lot of people use WhatsApp for a variety of purposes, such as sharing videos, photos, audio, and much more. If you wish to use WhatsApp, but with some extra features, then GBWhatsApp APK is now available for download and installation on your device.

Developers of the Facebook-owned communication service have modified the official WhatsApp application to include some additional exciting features, such as Change Themes, Set Online Status, Use WhatsApp Accounts, hiding Double Ticks, and much more. It has also some extra privacy available in it, and there is no need to pay any extra costs to use this module of the app.

The following are some of the new features that are being introduced via GBWhatsApp pro:

Auto reply: Use this when you want to reply to any of your friends at any time DND: If you are using some other app on your phone and do not want to get disturbed or interrupted by any notification from Whatsapp, you can use this DND feature to disable the internet connection, but solely for GB Whatsapp. Broadcast messages: You can privately send a message to a group of people at the same time. Filter messages: Provides users with the option to clear chat, but can also filter your messages. Download peoples’ statuses: You will be able to download the pictures and videos of statuses that have been uploaded by other contacts.

Unfortunately, the majority of interested people are not aware of the process of downloading and installing the APK file. Here is a guide on how to do so: