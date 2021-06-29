How to opt out from child tax credit

If you want to unenroll yourself from monthly payments of child tax credit, your last day to do so is 15 July. You will be required to use one of the IRS portals that were launched this June to opt out of these payments. If you unenroll from the advanced payment plan by this year, you will be claiming the complete amount when you eventually file your tax return in 2022.

The majority of households consider the advance tax relief this year to be beneficial. However, there may be several reasons why unenrolling is a good idea for others. For example, if you know that specific family circumstances, such as aggregate income or the number of dependents, are changing this year, maybe you do not want to go through the hassle of updating your details online. On the other hand, if you know that those changes could result in an IRS payment, maybe you do not want to have to owe the tax agency money in 2022.

To unenroll from the monthly child tax credit payments this year, follow the steps given below:

Go to the new Child Tax Credit Update Portal and click on the button that reads “Unenroll from Advance Payments.” On the following page, sign in using either your IRS or ID.me account. If you have neither of these, the page will provide you with instructions on how to set up an ID.me account. On the page after that, you will be able to see your eligibility and unenroll yourself from the monthly payments.

You can unenroll anytime this year to not receive your remaining monthly payments. To do this, the IRS has stated that you need to opt out three days before the first Thursday of the month to not receive the payment of the following month.

You can go through the chart below for information that is more specific to you. If you happen to miss that deadline, the IRS mentions that you will receive the next scheduled advance payment until the agency can process your request to unenroll.