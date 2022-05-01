Dr Disrespect Announces 49Ers Draft Pick At NFL Draft 2022

Recently Dr. Disrespect made a surprise appearance in the 2022 NFL Draft representing the San Francisco 49ers. Streaming star Dr. Disrespect had the honor of announcing the NFL Draft for his favorite club, the San Francisco 49ers, and it’s safe to say the internet loved it too.



George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers showed George Kittle respect for Dr. DisRespect by posting a tweet during the NFL Draft. Whether Dr. Disrespect will work closely with the NFL or the San Francisco 49ers next season remains to be seen, but it’s likely that Dr. Disrespect will continue to be in the spotlight one way or another. Dr. Disrespect is one of the world’s greatest internet personalities thanks to the fact that he plays one of the most charismatic characters. Although Dr. Disrespect started out as a community manager, eventually becoming a level designer before leaving Sledgehammer Games to become a full-time streamer. Doc has recently started a game development studio and is looking to produce AAA titles. The studio Midnight Society is made in collaboration with a former multiplayer designer for Halo, Quinn Delhoyo, and former creative strategist of Call of Duty, Robert Bowling.