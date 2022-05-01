Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Could Feature Venom As A Third Playable Character

The alleged leak, if true, could provide more information on how Peter and Miles Morales will be interchangeable in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, as well as the possibility of a third playable character which probably is Venom. Rumor has it that Miles and Peter will only be interchangeable during free roam, with scheduled missions reserved for each character. An anonymous source’s information refers to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or “Peter Parker’s Black Suit”, though also indicating that a previous leak claimed it could be Yuri Watanabe’s Ghost.

If Venom were a playable character, his symbiote could allow players to perform stealth missions in disguise using costumes or other cool options that could further enhance Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will definitely include these RPG mechanics. Venom will hopefully be a playable character with an additional skill tree that unlocks new skills that can further expand the game for some players. Of course, if Venom is both a villain and a playable character in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will give players a unique opportunity to play on both sides of the conflict.

Many fans would certainly be happy with the idea of ​​a game adaptation with a symbiote that could affect combat and movement, whether it be Venom himself or Spider-Man dressed in black, but only time will tell if that comes true in Marvel Spider-Man 2. The Man logo at the end of this trailer would seem to suggest that Venom himself (or perhaps the ” infected” form of Spider-Man) can actually play a much larger role in the antagonist’s games. The trailer seems to suggest that we’ll be playing as both Miles and Peter Parker, and Miles’ solo ending would confirm that, but we don’t know for sure just yet.

Twitter user Hunter broke the news on the site that Venom would also be a playable character. In fact, 2005’s Ultimate Spider-Man was arguably the last game to properly portray Venom himself, and that game also initially envisioned him as a villain before allowing players to control him as some sort of anti-hero. I suspect you fight Venom early on, such as in Peter Parker’s clash with the Kingpin, making Venom a violent and powerful character who isn’t always in control of his actions, but with Peter being able to defeat him and then talk to him fairly quickly. , making him a valuable ally and perhaps even the third playable character in your adventure. Venom is one of Spider-Man’s most notorious villains that really goes deep into Peter’s life to mess things up, so I think it’s going to involve a lot of trauma.