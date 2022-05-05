Dr Disrespect Criticizes Youtube Gaming

Popular streamer Dr. Disrespect has been on YouTube Gaming for a long time, and now that his dispute with Twitch has been settled so well, it makes no sense to leave YouTube Gaming and return to Twitch. There’s no denying that Dr. Disrespect is one of the most popular streamers on YouTube, and maybe it’s time for Google to open that giant checkbook. To be fair, Dr. Disrespect has 3.81 million YouTube subscribers at the time of writing and is one of the most popular game content creators on the channel, thanks in large part to his deafening Warzone and Fortnite streams.

I had to unfollow @YouTubeGaming. They don’t support us one bit. Why would I support them? Hahaha. Such a phony industry I’m in. — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) May 3, 2022

Looks like YouTube pissed off Dr. Disrespect when a streamer rummaged through a video-sharing site. Ryan “Fwiz” Wyatt responded to the document by stating that Google should have established YouTube as the world’s largest gaming platform first before adding good features. It’s unclear if YouTube Gaming will implement any of the features mentioned by Dr Disrespect now that it has signed DrLupo and TimTheTatman, symbolizing the readiness of the Google-owned platform to take on Twitch’s long-standing dominance of the streaming world. DrDisrespect stated that it recently stopped following its current platforms’ social media pages due to a perceived “lack of support” for streaming platforms.