Microsoft Flight Simulator To Get DLSS And FSR Upscaling

Developer Asobo Studios plans to bring AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) and NVIDIA DLSS super-sampling technology to Microsoft Flight Simulator in the upcoming Update 10 for a massive performance boost. In a recent Q&A session posted on YouTube, members of the Asobos team said that Microsoft Flight Simulator will receive an update to AMD and Nvidia’s supersampling solution. Over the past few weeks, a Q&A with Microsoft Flight Simulator developer Martial Bossard, executive producer of Asobo Studio, confirmed that the highly complex flight sim will soon gain support for AMD’s FidelityFX super-resolution technology, starting with Update 10 and beyond.

During a recent Q&A session, Asobo developers, and the Microsoft Flight Simulator teams, confirmed that AMD FSR and DLSS 2.0 will be coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator within a couple of months. Because AMD’s scaling technology is independent of machine learning, it does work on a variety of gaming graphics cards, though AMD notes that it’s likely to be more demanding than spatial scaling resolution like FSR 1.0, meaning you need a more robust GPU to probably get the most out of it, especially when upscaling to 4K. Microsoft flight simulator is a very resource-demanding game in itself and it needs chunky graphics cards to achieve stable frame rates in optimal resolutions. The addition of DLSS will make a huge difference in achieving great gameplay on a less capable machine.