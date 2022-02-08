Dying Light 2 Features Dead Island Easter Eggs

In Dying Light 2, players may come across not one, but two Easter eggs that are a nod to Techlands’ version of Dead Island. Here’s the full Dying Light 2 Easter Egg list with all the secrets unearthed so far in the highly anticipated sequel, including fun references to Studio’s previous Dead Island game and the Resident Evil zombie series. First, this is a musical vinyl of the song “Who do you Voodoo” on the theme of Dead Island. Second, when looking at the lake, players may notice a lone palm tree with a body hanging from it that looks like the I in Dead Islands logo.

Towards the end of the game, there is a hidden dev room with many references to previous Techland’s games such as Call of Juarez, a thank you letter to the player, and a blueprint for gloVa’s left finger. The weapon is a powerful Easter egg-shaped finger pistol that has appeared in both Dead Island and Dying Light in various forms. One of the places that will appear most often is the prologue of the game, where you will learn how to master the controls of the game. The combat is very simple, but in this game, it is much safer to run early.

While no one knows for sure if Dead Island 2 will ever come out, this easter egg is a good nod to a series that has clearly heavily influenced Dying Light. This contains details on Death Light 2 Contagion, signs of the end of the world, a holiday, and a cute easter egg for an introduction to Death Island, as pointed out by TheGamer.

The Easter egg Korek Machete (named after one of the developers) is better hidden but can be obtained closer to the start of the game if you know where to look. On the rooftop of the apartment building in the slums, near the entrance to the underground car park quarantine area, if a certain blue toolbox found behind the crates and barrels is kicked about 74-75 times, plans for Korek Machete, a machete named after Korek, the developer of Dying Light, can be obtained. After reaching and obtaining two different skull eyes in different parts of the Old City and placing both eyes in the skull’s hollow eye sockets in the same game session, blueprints for the hand of the head, which also appears as a developer weapon in Dead Island, can be obtained.

The new material for Dying Light 2 really escalates the “bitter” part when it is revealed that despite the efforts of the Crane and the optimistic ending of the main game (despite the “Next” DLC), the zombie apocalypse happened anyway and has now spread around the world when humanity is almost destroyed.

Game designer Maciej Binkowski felt that the game had “Hollywood realism” and had no intention of making exaggerated weapons like the Dead Rising series. Another reason Techland didn’t make Dying Light a Dead Island sequel was that the team wanted to create a survival game with a serious tone, while Dead Island’s story was lighthearted and the game was mostly hack-and-slash. Dead Island 2 has been in development hell since it was announced, but you can still find some of it in the latest Techland game. In May 2015, it was announced that the development of another Techland video game, Hellraid, would be suspended so that the studio could allocate resources and time to focus on developing the Dying Light franchise.