Dying Light 2 Now Has A Photo Mode

Techland has revealed the all-new Dying Light 2 Update with the game getting photo mode, a new Chapter, Quests, a new progression system, and much more. Dying Light 2 has done extremely well since its release, moving more than five million copies and developer Techland is committed to supporting the game in the years ahead. Techland is following a similar route right here and has already launched several updates to Dying Light 2, including an armor set and peacekeeper-themed weapons, as well as an all-new Sport Plus mode.

Players can also expect to take a few beautiful shots of the post-apocalyptic landscape using the game’s new photo mode. As game worlds get more detailed over the next few years, the Photo Mode has started becoming one of the key features the developers add to the game. It seems a lot of developers are aware of now, just how much fans want photo mode in order to capture the grandeur of a game. Along with the new photo mode, the new update also will be adding repeatable missions in Dying Light 2.

Techland’s press release says that the new missions begin their commitment to supporting Dying Light 2 for five years following its release. Before Dying Light 2 launched, Techland promised five years of content support for the sequel, seeking to replicate their own example model of a main game’s lengthy, flourishing lifespan. It remains to be seen what else content Techland has lined up under the five-year plan for Techland’s Dying Light 2, but the developers hinted in March that they expect some surprises in terms of DLC for the game. While it is true the Dying Light 2 Story DLC has been delayed, Techland still put out a release of June update.

The June update will be adding to the game’s first chapter, “In the Footsteps of the Nightrunner,” which will be adding in lots of additional content. At an undisclosed time in the coming months, the game’s newest Chapter will also be released.

