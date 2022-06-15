Binance CEO Zhao Says Now Is a Great Time to Hire and Acquire

Although the “crypto winter” continues, the CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, says the company expects to increase staff.

“Currently, we have a substantial amount of cash on hand and are expanding our workforce. We’ll benefit from a crypto winter. We want to exploit it to the best extent possible.” An article in Fortune claims that Changpeng Zhao, the CEO, and creator of Binance, spoke by a video this past weekend in Austin, Texas, to delegates of the crypto-focused Consensus 2022 conference.

More than 2,000 unfilled roles have been reported by Binance co-founder Yi He, including engineering, product, marketing, and business development. “value-conscious teams that continue to grow the industry are more important in a down market than in an up-trending bull market. We feel this is a great chance to bring in the best and brightest people possible.”

A new all-time high of $3 trillion was announced by Bloomberg for the cryptocurrency market in November. Cryptocurrency exchanges have responded by increasing their public relations efforts as a consequence of this. Coinbase reportedly spent $14 million on a 30-second Super Bowl ad in February, according to reports. For twenty years, the Staples Center in Los Angeles has been renamed the Crypto.com Arena in exchange for a seven hundred million dollar investment from Crypto.com.

There may be a correlation between this year’s decrease in the value of digital tokens and the movement of investors away from digital tokens and towards more stable investments. On Monday, Bloomberg reported that the market’s worth had fallen below one trillion dollars. Investors postponing purchases and other activities may be to blame for the fall in revenue for bitcoin trading platforms.

As a result of the current market conditions, both Crypto.com and Gemini have just announced that they would be laying off personnel. Both Coinbase and BlockFi said on June 2 that they will halt recruiting and withdraw employment offers, and on June 1, BlockFi’s CEO stated that the business would lay off 20% of its workers.

A lawsuit has been filed claiming that Binance misrepresented the “fiat-backed” character of its stablecoins Terra USD and Luna after Zhao’s statements about Binance’s “large war fund.” As a result, Zhao came to his conclusions. According to Bloomberg, Zhao remarked that Binance should do more to educate the public about cryptocurrencies during the conference.

The market value was lowered by $60 billion as a consequence of the drop of the two stablecoins, leaving some investors dejected.

One of Binance’s spokespersons told Reuters that the business “would battle them hard” since “these charges are without foundation.”