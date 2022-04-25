Dying Light 2 Sold 5 Million Units In The First Month Of Release

Dying Light 2 has sold 5 million units since its February release, which isn’t bad considering the survival horror game has received mostly positive reviews on Steam. Since its premiere in 2015, The First Dying Game has surpassed 20 million copies worldwide. The first game also reached its milestone, selling 20 million units during its lifetime. The game launched in early February, and according to Techland, it should have sold more than 5 million units by March. Dying Light 2 Stay Human is the story-driven open-world RPG sequel to the first Dying Light.

DL 2 launch suffered multiple delays, after the last delay in December 2021 Techland’s zombie thriller was finally released for the public in the first week of February and instantly became a hit among the fans of the franchise, Within days of its launch it was ranking high on the list of most played games on Steam. The reviews were also mostly positive as fans were happy to see the developer’s commitment to releasing a brand new game while still retaining the core aspects that made the original game a fan favorite.

As with Dying Lights, Techland has pledged to continue to support Dying Light 2 in the coming years, for at least five full years, according to the developer himself. It's not yet clear what they have in mind, although the developer said they are "seriously thinking" about a New Game Plus mode for DL 2, it's probably too early for that, and it also looks like something is coming and show players both the original Dying Light and his own. Techland has announced that new content for the game will be released soon, including highly requested features and quality of life improvements.