Red Dead Redemption insiders recently shared some interesting information on Twitter. According to a new report from Chris Klippel, industry insider and creator of Rockstar Magazine and Naughty Dog Magazine, we’re likely to expect something completely out of the ordinary in GTA 6. Internal reports on the matter may not be accurate, but Rockstar fans already believe that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be a visually impressive improvement over previous Rockstar games. The Rockstars engine used in the Grand Theft Auto 6 is “ahead of its time” and the results could be “incredible,” an insider said.

Fans will have to rely on potential information from Grand Theft Auto 6 insiders, the latest of which is very flattering about the Rockstar GTA 6 engine. An insider claims that Rockstar magazine has received offers related to the Grand Theft Auto 6s engine that identifies RAGE engine 9. If it’s unclear, the insider is not claiming to have seen Grand Theft Auto 6, nor has Rockstars updated the RAGE engine. Whether or not an updated version of Rockstars’ RAGE engine is actually being used for Grand Theft Auto 6, the insider says it’s a step up from the version of RAGE used for Red Dead Redemption 2.

Visiblement, la nouvelle version du moteur graphique de #RockstarGames (RAGE9) qui sera utilisée pour #GTA6 risque d'être assez incroyable. J'ai pu avoir des retours très positifs, on devrait vraiment ne pas être déçu sur ce point. On parle d'un moteur en avance sur son temps. pic.twitter.com/v2DVSS4lMJ — Chris’ Klippel (@Chris_Klippel) April 22, 2022

That alone should provide the kind of visual breakthrough an insider expects from Rockstars’ revamped RAGE engine, given Red Dead Redemption 2’s impressive visuals. how spectacular the images of Crimson Useless Redemption 2 are. In a tweet, Chris Klippel says that the new Rage Engine 9 is likely to be absolutely incredible.

Ever since Rockstar Games confirmed that the next GTA game is in the pipeline, the entire community has been looking forward to it. Since it’s Take-Two and Rockstar Games’ largest franchise, any new information about the GTA series is good news for current and potential Take-Two Interactive investors. The internet has been speculating since Kotaku’s 2020 report on Crunch Culture mentioned plans for Rockstar Games’ “New Entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise,” all but confirming that GTA 6 is in development. With the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, it makes sense for Rockstar to ramp up work on the next game, but depending on how far ahead Rockstar is, many don’t think we’ll see any new rumors until 2023. Although everyone has been throwing potential release dates up in the air, we still don’t know how deep it is into development our best guess is 2024. As for more information, we’re sure Rockstar will give a big reveal as we get closer to launch.