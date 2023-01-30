E-shopping: Where to go To Track Your Online Orders

These days most transactions and purchases are made online. While visiting a brick-and-mortar store is still an option, most people prefer to shop from home. Not only is it more convenient, but it saves time and your products are delivered to your doorstep.

Following every purchase, consumers are given an order number and a tracking number. The tracking number is what allows you to keep an eye on your package once it leaves the retailer’s warehouse. You can check the estimated delivery date as well as get updates on delays in real-time. Let’s take a close look at tracking online orders below.

The Best Way to Track Your Package

You can track your online purchases in less than five minutes. All you need is your tracking number and an internet connection. With your smartphone, laptop or tablet, you can search for updates on your delivery no matter where you happen to be in the world.

Shipping Company Direct Tracking

The easiest way to get the most up-to-date information is by going directly to the website of the shipping company. Most shipping companies will have a page or dedicated section where consumers can input their tracking numbers to get a detailed shipping report. Once the numbers are inputted, the report will be generated within a few seconds. You can view where the package is now, where it has been, and what the next stop on its journey will be. You can even see information about delays and estimated delivery times.

Website Tracking

A website dedicated to tracking orders is similar to retail websites. These third-party order tracking sites can be used to track multiple packages across several retailers. You will need your tracking number for each order, and most order tracking sites are free to use. The advantage of using these sites is that they are connected with hundreds or thousands of shippers which allows you to get all of your tracking information in one place.

Choosing a Shipping Company

Most retailers will give consumers a couple of shipping options when they check out. This will give you more control over how your items are shipped, and who is handling them. When considering which shipper to use, the price will play a big role in your decision. Most often inputting your shipping address will allow you to see which companies have the best rates for your delivery area. Always check to see if taxes are included in the rate or billed separately.

Shipping Safety

The safety of your order is very important. Make sure that they offer insurance for packages over a certain value. Many shipping companies offer free insurance for all packages, while others charge a small fee for these insurances.

User Reviews

If you are new to a specific shipping company, take some time to check out user reviews before you make a decision. Customer feedback is a great way to gauge reliability and to see how they treat their customers. There will always be someone who has complaints, but even viewing these complaints will give insight into how the shipping company operates.

Make The Most Out of Online Shopping

When shopping online, make sure that you make use of all the tools you have available to track your package. Sign up for automatic shipping emails and also make sure that your third-party tracking information is up to date.