Xbox Game Pass Could Be Adding Another Atlus RPG Soul Hackers 2

Xbox Game Pass could soon add another popular Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) to its already impressive library. According to rumors, Soul Hackers 2 might be coming to Xbox Game Pass in the near future. The source behind this claim is a Spanish YouTuber named eXtas1s, who previously leaked the release date for Redfall weeks before it was officially announced by Bethesda. While the YouTuber’s track record is still in question, his recent activity suggests that he may have some level of insight into Microsoft Studios.

Soul Hackers 2 was released in the summer of 2022 as an unexpected sequel to the 1997 JRPG Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers, which is part of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise. Although it didn’t receive the most critical acclaim among Atlus’ recent games, it still received predominantly positive reviews due to its engaging narrative and the fact that its combat was similar to that of the Recent Persona games. The Japanese RolePlaying Game was released on PC and the last two console generations, making it an excellent candidate for Xbox Game Pass from the get-go.

The addition of Soul Hackers 2 to the subscription service is not entirely surprising, given Microsoft’s growing partnership with Atlus. Just last month, Xbox Game Pass expanded its gaming catalog to include Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, two of the most popular JRPGs ever made. This followed the debut of Persona 5 Royal on the platform a few months prior. Additionally, the subscription service already offers a range of acclaimed JRPGs, such as Octopath Traveler and Chained Echoes.

👀🔥 SCOOP 🚨 Xbox Game Pass SOON ! pic.twitter.com/c3bcmUKIzH — eXtas1s | #Xbox #Bethesda #ActivisionBlizzard (@eXtas1stv) February 11, 2023

However, JRPG fans are still hoping for bigger news from Atlus in 2023, especially since the studio confirmed in mid-2021 that Persona 6 was in development. Despite this confirmation, there have been no updates on the project’s status, and it’s unlikely that the game will be released before 2024, at the earliest.

The addition of Soul Hackers 2 to Xbox Game Pass will undoubtedly be welcomed by JRPG enthusiasts, as the subscription service continues to expand its already impressive library. While the rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, eXtas1s has proven to be a credible source in the past, and Microsoft’s ongoing partnership with Atlus suggests that the addition of another JRPG to Xbox Game Pass is indeed a possibility. As for Persona 6, fans will have to wait a bit longer for any significant updates on the highly anticipated game.