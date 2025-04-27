April 24, 2025, might just go down as a turning point in smartphone history. That’s the day Motorola did something few companies have dared to do: launch not one, but three brand-new foldable flip phones at once. And while not every model in this trio is a dramatic leap forward (we’re looking at you, Razr Plus (2025)), the broader message is clear—foldables are about to get a lot more accessible.

Motorola’s new lineup is built around a smart, layered strategy:

– Razr Ultra (2025) – $1,300

– Razr Plus (2025) – $1,000

– Razr (2025) – $700

Instead of chasing only tech enthusiasts or luxury buyers, Motorola is trying something bold: foldables for every budget, without tarnishing its premium image. It’s a three-tier approach that suggests foldable phones are finally shifting from niche luxury items to mainstream must-haves.

Sure, $700 isn’t exactly “budget” in the traditional sense—but when you consider that foldables used to start well north of $1,200, it’s a huge step forward.

When you line up Motorola’s new Razr pricing against the broader market, the shift becomes even more obvious:

– Galaxy Z Flip 6: $1,100

– Galaxy Z Fold 6: $1,900

– Pixel 9 Pro Fold: $1,800

– Pixel 9: $799

– iPhone 15: $799

– Galaxy S24: $799

– OnePlus 13: $900

Incredibly, the standard Razr (2025) is cheaper than many traditional non-folding flagships. That’s a huge deal. For the first time, picking a stylish, innovative foldable might actually save you money compared to sticking with a “flat” phone.

Motorola seems determined to make foldables the new normal not just a novelty for tech diehards.

The Razr Ultra (2025) rocks Qualcomm’s beastly Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, offering insane performance and cutting-edge AI features. In our early benchmarks, it actually leaves the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the dust—a serious bragging point for Motorola.

The Razr Plus (2025) steps down slightly with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, still plenty powerful for multitasking and AI-driven apps. Meanwhile, the base Razr (2025) uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X, a newer, efficient chip that balances power and battery life without pushing up the cost.

Motorola even scaled the camera systems smartly:

– Ultra: Triple 50MP camera setup (the world’s first on a flip phone!)

– Plus and Standard: More modest but still capable setups, perfect for everyday users.

And yes, 7-inch pOLED screens and stunning design elements are found across the range—no massive sacrifices here.

Motorola isn’t keeping the smart features exclusive to the Ultra, either. Across the entire Razr family, you’ll find Moto AI tools that actually make your phone smarter, not just more complicated.

– Catch Me Up: A clever summary of your missed notifications.

– Next Move: Predicts your next action based on what’s on your screen.

– Remember This: A simple way to save screenshots and notes for later.

This thoughtful, wide-reaching software strategy means you don’t have to spend top dollar to get a “smart” experience.

This isn’t just three new phones—it’s Motorola declaring that foldables have grown up. There’s now a foldable option whether you’re a power user who demands the best, or a curious newcomer who wants something fresh without blowing your budget.

It’s also a clever way for Motorola to set the tone for the next phase of the foldable market—one where choice is the name of the game.

Rumors are already swirling that Samsung might release a Galaxy Z Flip “FE” edition, a cheaper foldable aimed squarely at the Razr (2025).

And while Apple still hasn’t shown its hand in the foldable space, pressure is building. If Motorola can normalize foldables at a $700 entry point, it’s only a matter of time before Apple feels the heat to deliver something foldable and affordable of its own.

Motorola’s three-tier Razr launch could very well mark the start of a new era for smartphones. One where foldables aren’t rare, expensive toys—but everyday essentials. It’s a smart, calculated risk that could pay off big time, both for Motorola and for all of us who’ve been waiting for foldable tech to finally hit the mainstream.