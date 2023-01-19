EA Sports PGA Tour Reveals Release Date

It’s been a long time coming, but Electronic Arts (EA) has finally announced the return of its beloved golf franchise, EA Sports PGA Tour. The game, which was previously known as Tiger Woods PGA Tour, had been on hiatus since 2015, due to controversies surrounding Woods at the time. Instead, EA released Rory McIlroy’s PGA Tour in 2015, which received poor reviews and disappointing sales, leading the publisher to abandon its partnership with the PGA Tour and pursue the independent Golf Club series, now known as PGA Tour 2K.

However, EA is now ready to make a comeback in the golf game genre with EA Sports PGA Tour. The game will officially launch on March 24 and will be available on PC (Steam and EGS), PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, leaving last-generation consoles behind. The game will feature 30 different PGA Tour courses, including Augusta National Golf Club, Pebble Beach Golf Links, and more, with additional courses set to be added post-launch. All four PGA Tour majors will also be included, such as the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, USA Open Championship, and The Open.

One of the significant features of EA Sports PGA Tour is the Road to the Masters career mode, which includes an RPG-like progression system, allowing players to experience the thrill of competing in the Master’s tournament. Players will also be able to experience The Players Championship and FedExCup Playoffs, the Ladies Professional Golf Association, and create custom characters, including female characters. The game also includes “ShotLink,” a feature that provides real-time player ratings and scoring, giving players an accurate representation of their performance on the course.

EA has also made significant efforts to create highly detailed, true-to-life course visuals by extensively scanning PGA Tour course clubhouses, greens, roughs, tee markers, and more. This allows players to feel like they are on the actual course and makes the game more immersive.

Pre-orders for EA Sports PGA Tour are now available, and EA has also confirmed the contents of the game’s Deluxe Edition. For an additional $15 on top of the standard $69.99 pricing, players will receive three days of early access, Augusta National, gear cosmetics based on The Masters, 1,500 Premium PGA Tour Points, and a PGA Tour XP Bundle. Alternatively, players can also subscribe to EA Play Pro for unlimited access to the Deluxe Edition.

EA Sports PGA Tour is a game that has been eagerly awaited by fans for a long time. With the publisher having a lot to prove after the disappointment of the Rory McIlroy PGA Tour and frustrations with EA’s modern iterative sports efforts, fans are eager to see if EA can rekindle the glory of Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2003 and 2004 with the franchise’s relaunch in March. EA Sports PGA Tour releases March 24 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. It’s an exciting time for golf fans and gamers alike, as they gear up to experience the thrill of the PGA Tour once again.