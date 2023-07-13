Early Deals for Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: Kindle Paperwhite, Echo Dot, and Samsung SSD Discounts

If you are looking to get in hands with a new gadget let it be PC hardware or a new Amazon device then you are in the right place as here we have got you covered with some great early deals you find for the upcoming new Amazon Prime Day Sale which has been announced in India. For the people who aren’t aware! For this season, the Amazon Prime Day Sale in India has been announced on the 15th of July this year and the sale will be ending on the 16th of July which makes it a two-day sale. Let’s take a deep look into the early deals announced for the upcoming Amazon Prime Sale in India.

Early Deals For Amazon Prime Day Sale India

If you are looking to get in hands with a new gadget then especially if you are looking to get a new Amazon device then here we have got you covered with some great deals you should know:

Kindle Paperwhite (2022) for Rs. 11,999

If you are someone who loves reading then you can get in hands with this powerful Amazon Kindle PaperWhite e-reader which comes for a great discount from its original pricing of Rs. 14,999 and now the price has been set as low as Rs. 11,999.

Talking about the specification side of the new Kindle Paperwhite (2022), the Kindle comes with a bigger 6.8-inch display which comes with support for a 300 ppi pixel density and also comes with support for a backlight as well. Talking about the battery side, the Kindle PaperWhite claims to provide a battery life of up to 10 weeks and it can be charged via the USB Type-C port too.

Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speakers (3rd Gen) for Rs. 1949

If you are looking to get in hands with a new Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speakers (3rd Gen) then this might be the right time as you can get in hands with new Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speakers (3rd Gen) which is usually priced at Rs. 4,499 and now the price has been discounted down to just Rs. 1,949.

Though, this 3rd generation of smart speaker is a predecessor model compared to the latest 5th generation models. However, the older 3rd Gen Smart Speakers do come with support for both English as well as Hindi Voice commands, and also the Echo Dot will be able to stream online music and can connect with your appliances as well.

Samsung 980 1TB NVMe M.2 (2280) Internal SSD for Rs. 5998

For the people who are looking to a new upgrade to their existing PC hardware then you can have your eyes on this new SSD from the leading storage manufacturer, Samsung where the e-commerce giant Amazon has announced the best discounts for their faster and much more efficient SSD storages which is the Samsung 980 1TB NVMe M.2 (2280) Internal SSD which is usually priced for just Rs. 16,199 now getting a massive discount which brings down the price to just Rs. 5,998 which is definitely a great deal for you to go with.

Talking about the specification and feature side of the new SSD, here you get the support for a faster read speed of up to 3.5GB/s and then a faster write speed of up to 3GB/s. The company is also offering longer support with 5 years of warranty as well.

Conclusion

There are many products that will be sold for the never-before lowest ever pricing which makes it really attractive for us to go for. However, if you are willing to get in hands with a new product for this year’s sale, we will be covering the latest news and details for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale.

