Amazon Prime Day Breaks Records: $12.7 Billion Revenue and 375 Million Products Sold

This year has got a great start for the global e-commerce giant, Amazon has announced the best sales records for this season! The hype for the new Amazon Prime Day Sale lasted for a really long, and infact we also worked day and night to get you covered with all the latest updates on deals and discounts for the sale, and now we have Amazon has announced a record-breaking sales of products of more than freaking 375 million products.

Unlike every season, where usually the Amazon Prime Day Sale used to lasts for more than 3 days, now the e-commerce giant is taken a step forward to reduce the number of days for the sale from 3 to just 2. However, this has helped Amazon in order to make its way to top headlines for a really longer time period, and also as the sale was just for two days, it brought massive traffic to the website as well. Let’s now take a look into more information in depth:

Amazon records highest sales of 375 Million products for Prime Day Sale

Talking in detail about the new Amazon Prime Day Sale‘s performance, the two-day sale has set a massive profit for Amazon after it marked that the e-commerce giant was able to sell more than 25% of items compared to the 300 million items that were sold back in 2022.

Despite going through the highest inflation rate around the globe, the spending power of the citizens in the countries is remaining constant, and for this year we have a report claiming that there has been a rise of more than 6.1% in sales increasing the revenue to more than $12.7 billion just during the Prime Day Sale.

“The first day of Prime Day was the largest sales day in Amazon’s history, and Prime members saved more this year than any other Prime Day event,” Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Stores, said in a Thursday press release. “Prime is an incredible value, and we’re proud to offer additional value for members through exclusive deals events like Prime Day.”

Also, for the people who are Amazon Prime Members, it has been reported that the members were eligible to save more than $2.5 Billion with the help of getting the best deals and discounts for many products ranging from clothing to electronic devices, technology gadgets, and even appliances as well.

Also Read: BEST DEALS AFTER AMAZON PRIME DAY: HUGE DISCOUNTS ON TECH AND MORE!

Is the Amazon Prime Day Sale over now?

The e-commerce giant, Amazon has announced the new Prime Day Sale in many countries including the best-performing countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and also in India. As of now, the sale is over in two countries including the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada but still in India is sale is yet to start where currently it has been said that the Indian Amazon Prime Day Sale will be starting on the 15th of July this year and the sale will be over by 16th of July which makes again a two-day sale from Amazon.

What to expect from Amazon Prime Day Sale in India?

Talking about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale in India, we have many products which will be sold for the best discounts for this sale. Mainly we have a few products which are getting their spotlights for this sale which also include flagship smartphones including the new Apple iPhone 14 series as well. Already, we have the e-commerce giant that has announced discounts up to 40% already on entry-level phones. You can check the links for both articles down below:

40% OFF ENTRY LEVEL PHONES IN AMAZON PRIME DAY SALE

AMAZON PRIME DAY SALE – APPLE IPHONE 14 GETS SPOTLIGHTS WITH BEST DISCOUNTS

Comments

comments