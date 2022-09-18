Early GTA 6 Gameplay Videos Leaked

We could see our first GTA 6 gameplay leak, with information leaked online, with hours of footage from an early development build. Following the leak, fans are very excited after watching some of the videos and hope for the best. Keep in mind that so far, no one reliable has officially backed the aforementioned potentially leaked footage, but as far as next-gen graphics, new tweaks, and GTA-style gameplay, there’s a lot to analyze.

We see it running on PC and PS4 with debugging tools. First, as far as location and main characters are concerned, what’s leaked now looks pretty good as Grand Theft Auto V is probably 2+ years away from release. As per the leaks we are getting a female protagonist as well as the return of Vice City. The videos showed what appeared to be recorded from a 2020-2021 development build of the game. Moreover, the game will feature an RDR2-like inventory system as we can see from 2 weapons on the character as well as a great NPC chat system.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier now claims the leak is real after Rockstar sources confirmed it. User TeapotUberHacker posted a 3 GB file on the GTA forums that appears to contain gameplay footage from Grand Theft Auto 6. The source of this file is from GTA forums, where user TeapotUberHacker also claims to be behind the recent Uber hack. As per the leaks, the game looks like it is a few years away from release, and the latest suggestion is that GTA 6 will be released around 2024 or 2025.