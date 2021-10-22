Earning app Honeygain: Is it legit?

Have you ever tried money-making apps? There’s a variety of them available online, and while a lot of them are actually scam, others can offer you a great way to invest your free time into earning a buck here or there by filling out a random questionnaire or clicking on a bunch of ads.

An app called Honeygain, on the other hand, takes a different approach and promises its users they can earn completely effortlessly, as the app does all the job for them. While it might seem too good to be true at first, it actually is a legit money-making app – and if you’re a bit suspicious still, keep on reading as we explain how Honeygain works in detail.

Starting with Honeygain

The first advantage you’ll notice about Honeygain (aside from letting you generate extra income, of course) is the fact that it’s available to nearly everybody. The app supports all major operating systems (Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and iOS) and has no location-based restrictions. Basically, all you need to start is a desktop or mobile device with a somewhat fast internet connection.

Once you register on Honeygain’s website and download the app to your computer, tablet, or smartphone (or all three – the device limit per account is actually 10), all that’s left to do is run the app in the background of your device. That’s it – not only do you not need to actively do anything, but you can also keep using your devices as you normally would, as the app promises to not slow its performance or browsing speed at the slightest.

No matter what operating system you use, the app never asks for any permissions or access to your personal data. You don’t need to provide a ton of your personal information to sign up, either: an email address is enough. (You will, of course, need to provide a bit more to collect your payments, but those are handled by a third-party partner Tipalti Inc.)

What you’re getting paid for (and how much)

Now that we know how you can join Honeygain, let’s move onto the most interesting part. Honeygain promises you’ll generate passive income by doing nothing – but how exactly does this work? Don’t they say the only free cheese can be found in mousetraps?

Understanding the concerns its potential users might have, Honeygain makes it a point to speak about its concept and business cases pretty openly. They’re right to do so – when it comes to the legitimacy of money-making apps, transparency is key. And once you do a little research on their website and blog, the concept actually makes a lot of sense.

By using the bandwidth shared by its users in various countries and regions, Honeygain can build a crowdsourced web intelligence network and rent the access to it out to its business clients – massive companies that rely on huge amounts of data to complete processes like brand protection or ad verification. Using Honeygain’s network, they can quickly and safely gather publicly available web information they need – and Honeygain shares its profits with its users.

Your earnings with Honeygain are based on the amount of traffic you share: you receive 1,000 Honeygain credits per every 10GB – and if you choose to also use the Content Delivery feature (currently available in 40 countries but computer-exclusive), you can earn 6 credits per every hour your device is in Active mode on top of that. Once your balance reaches 20,000 Honeygain credits (equivalent to $20), you can request a payout via PayPal or Bitcoin.

What you can do to earn more

Free money for doing nothing actively is good – plus, you can see what you should expect before diving in, as there is an interactive earnings estimator on Honeygain’s website.

Nevertheless, if you’ve got a minute to spare, you can also boost your earnings by participating in the referral program (a recurring bonus equal to 10% of your referrals’ earnings does sound like a generous offer – and your referrals get a free $5 for joining with your code!) or playing the daily Lucky Pot lottery for active users and winning up to 10,000 free credits. Social media enthusiasts can also win extra credits by joining weekly contests on Honeygain’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and/or TikTok.

Most importantly, Honeygain does pay as promised: after spending two and a half years in the industry, the social networks (including YouTube) are full of payment proofs posted by active users and fans. If you’d like to see some free money appear in your PayPal account or Bitcoin wallet without actually doing anything too, there’s no time to start like now: for a limited time only, you can register on Honeygain using the code PASSIVEINCOME and get your first 5,000 CREDITS ($5) for free straight away!