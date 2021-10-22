Facebook unlocks Oculus Go VR headset for developers

Facebook has unlocked the Oculus GO VR headset for developers to reuse suspended hardware in the Oculus Go headset. The social media giant has unlocked the boot loader on its now-defunct Oculus Go headsets, giving users full root access. The move was announced by the Oculus Consulting CTO John Carmack, who has resigned from his full-time role as CTO in 2019 to focus on his work as an independent AI researcher.

The new unlocked Oculus VR version will allow any Oculus Go user to install what they want on their headset and rededicate it to their own needs. Facebook officially took the new apps and features that Oculus Go is adding to Oculus Go to an end, meaning that the unlocked operating system is your best bet for installing new things on your Go headset. However, Carmack confirms that the OS set up is specifically for the Oculus Go so that you shouldn’t expect similar treatment for other headsets like the Oculus Quest 2.

Its low-end Oculus Go headset hardware runs on an unlocked operating system that no longer checks the Facebook signature at the kernel level, meaning developers can create new versions of the low-level system software for Oculus. In addition, Carmack said, Oculus Go systems will be able to upgrade to the final software version without Facebook shutting down servers. Developers will also be able to modify and publish updates themselves, and this will enhance the capabilities of Oculus Go beyond the limits that Facebook can impose.

Facebook stopped the Oculus Go Virtual Reality headset last year but a decision John Carmack has been clamoring for years means that it will remain useful for many years to come. Modders can now use the unlocked Oculus Go for all sorts of cool apps that Facebook never had in mind when it launched in 2018. Experienced developers can keep the device useful and entertaining even after Facebook has abandoned it.

Oculus discontinued its last year Oculus Go headset, but the company has issued another official update to make the hardware future-proof. The unlocked Oculus Go OS announced by John Carmack last month is now available for download. Facebook launched its now-defunct Oculus Go headset in 2018 and replaced it with the Oculus Quest the following year. Oculus Go was launched in May 2018 as Facebook’s first standalone headset priced at $199 for the market of media consumption and basic social VR.

