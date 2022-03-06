Log In Register
Earnings Winners and Sinners of the week – 28th Feb to 4th March, 2022

Prattay Mazumdar
Markets

Here are the reports for the Winners and the Sinners for this week. 💰 Check out last week's Winner and the Sinners here. 

Each record shut red on Friday. The Nasdaq got hit the most awful, jumping 1.66%. The Russell 2K gave up 1.55% while the S&P 500 sank 0.79%.

Indonesia Energy Corp over multiplied today, adding to its record week. $INDO surged 240.32% this week, raising its year-to-date execution to +1,353%!

The areas exchanged blended. Energy and utilities both acquired more than 2%. Purchaser optional, financials and tech all lost more than 1%.

Wares traveled higher. Palladium flew off 7.83%, wheat wizzed 6.61%, and U.S. oil wrenched 6.40%. Russia’s securities exchange is, you got it, actually shut.

$MXC marched 84.47%, $CVI climbed 52.4%, and $NCSM grew 11.16%.

Here are the closing prices:

S&P 500 4,328 -0.79%
Nasdaq 13,313 -1.66%
Russell 2000 2,000 -1.55%
Dow Jones 33,614 -0.53%

 

The Winners 📈 & The Sinners:

The Winners 📈

Kroger to host Halloween Trick-or-Treat | WRGT

△ #1 S&P 500 – Occidental Petroleum bumped Mosaic Co out of the best position on the ST Top 25 S&P 500 List in Week 9. $OXY is now up 93.69% in 2022.

$OXY erupted 12.9% on Monday after buying back $2.5 billion of obligation with development from 2023 to 2049. The petrol organization traveled to two-year highs as raw petroleum shut above $100 a barrel at $114.95.

Berkshire Hathaway expressed it possesses an aggregate of 113.7 million portions of Occidental, including both stock and warrants, in a recording Friday. The absolute stake represents 11.2% of $OXY’s remarkable offers. Good gracious.

△ #1 N100 – Constellation Energy Corp claimed the #1 positioning and was the top gainer.

$CEG broke its three-week losing streak with an 18.16% WTD return.

Group of stars Energy expressed on Feb 2, that it had finalized the split from its previous power-producing and cutthroat energy organization, Exelon Corp. $CEG was added to the NASDAQ-100 Index around the same time of the side project exchange.

$CEG is up 2.31% since finishing its detachment from Constellation on Feb 2.

△ #15 S&P 500 – The Kroger Company had a staggering appearance in Week 9. The general store chain climbed 25.94% and shut at unequaled highs.

$KR ripped 11.61% on Thursday and flew 7% on Friday following its Q4 income and deals beat.

EPS: $0.91 (versus $0.73 anticipated) | Revenue: $33 billion (versus $32.7 billion anticipated)

$KR is up 30.23% YTD.

 

The Sinners 📉

Source: Getty Image

▼ #20 N100-Marriott International got beat by the monstrous stick. The worldwide housing organization dove 8.65% in Week 9 and surrendered its best 3 spots on the ST Top 25 N100 List.

$MAR closed lower 4 of 5 days in the current week, three of which came on better than expected volume. Is there any gas left in the tank for Marriott?  Time will tell.

$MAR is currently down 3.61% YTD.

▼ #16 S&P 500 – Schlumberger Limited was the main failure on the ST Top 25 S&P 500 List in Week 9. The oilfield administration’s organization fell 1.29% and dove to #16 from #5 on the rundown.

$SLB showed indications of something going on under the surface yet couldn’t get it going. The stock slashed around, shutting negative three days in the current week.

$SLB is as yet up 30.02% in 2022.

