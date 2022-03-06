Earnings Winners and Sinners of the week – 28th Feb to 4th March, 2022

Here are the reports for the Winners and the Sinners for this week. Check out last week’s Winner and the Sinners here.

Each record shut red on Friday. The Nasdaq got hit the most awful, jumping 1.66%. The Russell 2K gave up 1.55% while the S&P 500 sank 0.79%.

Indonesia Energy Corp over multiplied today, adding to its record week. $INDO surged 240.32% this week, raising its year-to-date execution to +1,353%!

The areas exchanged blended. Energy and utilities both acquired more than 2%. Purchaser optional, financials and tech all lost more than 1%.

Wares traveled higher. Palladium flew off 7.83%, wheat wizzed 6.61%, and U.S. oil wrenched 6.40%. Russia’s securities exchange is, you got it, actually shut.

$MXC marched 84.47%, $CVI climbed 52.4%, and $NCSM grew 11.16%.

Here are the closing prices:

S&P 500 4,328 -0.79% Nasdaq 13,313 -1.66% Russell 2000 2,000 -1.55% Dow Jones 33,614 -0.53%

The Winners & The Sinners:

The Winners