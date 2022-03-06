Earnings Winners and Sinners of the week – 28th Feb to 4th March, 2022

Here are the reports for the Winners and the Sinners for this week. Check out last week’s Winner and the Sinners here.
Each record shut red on Friday. The Nasdaq got hit the most awful, jumping 1.66%. The Russell 2K gave up 1.55% while the S&P 500 sank 0.79%.
Indonesia Energy Corp over multiplied today, adding to its record week. $INDO surged 240.32% this week, raising its year-to-date execution to +1,353%!
The areas exchanged blended. Energy and utilities both acquired more than 2%. Purchaser optional, financials and tech all lost more than 1%.
Wares traveled higher. Palladium flew off 7.83%, wheat wizzed 6.61%, and U.S. oil wrenched 6.40%. Russia’s securities exchange is, you got it, actually shut.
$MXC marched 84.47%, $CVI climbed 52.4%, and $NCSM grew 11.16%.
Here are the closing prices:
|S&P 500
|4,328
|-0.79%
|Nasdaq
|13,313
|-1.66%
|Russell 2000
|2,000
|-1.55%
|Dow Jones
|33,614
|-0.53%
The Winners & The Sinners:
The Winners
△ #1 S&P 500 – Occidental Petroleum bumped Mosaic Co out of the best position on the ST Top 25 S&P 500 List in Week 9. $OXY is now up 93.69% in 2022.
$OXY erupted 12.9% on Monday after buying back $2.5 billion of obligation with development from 2023 to 2049. The petrol organization traveled to two-year highs as raw petroleum shut above $100 a barrel at $114.95.
Berkshire Hathaway expressed it possesses an aggregate of 113.7 million portions of Occidental, including both stock and warrants, in a recording Friday. The absolute stake represents 11.2% of $OXY’s remarkable offers. Good gracious.
△ #1 N100 – Constellation Energy Corp claimed the #1 positioning and was the top gainer.
$CEG broke its three-week losing streak with an 18.16% WTD return.
Group of stars Energy expressed on Feb 2, that it had finalized the split from its previous power-producing and cutthroat energy organization, Exelon Corp. $CEG was added to the NASDAQ-100 Index around the same time of the side project exchange.
$CEG is up 2.31% since finishing its detachment from Constellation on Feb 2.
△ #15 S&P 500 – The Kroger Company had a staggering appearance in Week 9. The general store chain climbed 25.94% and shut at unequaled highs.
$KR ripped 11.61% on Thursday and flew 7% on Friday following its Q4 income and deals beat.
EPS: $0.91 (versus $0.73 anticipated) | Revenue: $33 billion (versus $32.7 billion anticipated)
$KR is up 30.23% YTD.
The Sinners
▼ #20 N100-Marriott International got beat by the monstrous stick. The worldwide housing organization dove 8.65% in Week 9 and surrendered its best 3 spots on the ST Top 25 N100 List.
$MAR closed lower 4 of 5 days in the current week, three of which came on better than expected volume. Is there any gas left in the tank for Marriott? Time will tell.
$MAR is currently down 3.61% YTD.
▼ #16 S&P 500 – Schlumberger Limited was the main failure on the ST Top 25 S&P 500 List in Week 9. The oilfield administration’s organization fell 1.29% and dove to #16 from #5 on the rundown.
$SLB showed indications of something going on under the surface yet couldn’t get it going. The stock slashed around, shutting negative three days in the current week.
$SLB is as yet up 30.02% in 2022.