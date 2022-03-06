UKRAINE PRESIDENT WARMLY INVITES ELON MUSK.

In a very pleasant meeting between the CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Elon got the invitation to visit the country Ukraine after the crisis gets over. A warm invitation by the President himself is itself a huge achievement for anyone. Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently tweeted on thanking Elon Musk for always supporting and taking a stand for the country amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. He also announces more Starlink satellites to be provided by SpaceX for destroyed cities of Ukraine by next week along with more possible communication between both parties.

The tweet says, “Talked to @elonmusk. I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects. But I’ll talk about this after the war.”

Talked to @elonmusk. I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects 🚀. But I’ll talk about this after the war. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 5, 2022

In the past few months, Elon Musk has been seen supporting Ukraine. Last month February, the Vice President of Ukraine tweeted his concern over internet blockage in a few cities by the Russian government. He tweets, @elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand”. And Musk without any hesitation or second thought comes up to help and provided Starlink internet connectivity service to all over the country in just 10 hours.

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

This is not the only incident that led the president to invite Elon Musk. On 5th March, Musk tweets, “Hold Strong Ukraine”. In addition to this, he says, “And also my sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this”.

🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 Hold Strong Ukraine 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

Elon used his Twitter account to inform and update the people of Ukraine. The tweet reads, “Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution.”

Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2022

Elon proves how it is like to be a citizen of a free country. He tweets, “Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint. Sorry to be a free speech absolutist”.

Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint. Sorry to be a free speech absolutist. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

The CEO is quite vocal on political issues like the Ukraine war, tractor protests in Canada and etc. People on Twitter have appreciated this quality of Musk. While big personalities save themselves from commenting on any issue because this is not under their “concerns”, Elon Musk publicly and proudly talk and defends his perspective.